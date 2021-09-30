September 30, 2021
Publish date:

How to Watch UMass Minutemen vs. Toledo Rockets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:

The Toledo Rockets (2-2) go on the road to match up against the UMass Minutemen (0-4) at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch UMass vs. Toledo

  • Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: NESN
  • Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Toledo vs. UMass

Toledo vs UMass Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Toledo

-27

56.5

Toledo and UMass Stats

  • The Rockets average 21.3 fewer points per game (26.5) than the Minutemen give up (47.8).
  • This year, the Rockets have two turnovers, three fewer than the Minutemen have takeaways (5).
  • The Rockets have allowed 19.0 points per game this year, about the same amount as the 16.5 the Minutemen have scored.
  • The Minutemen have six giveaways this season, while the Rockets have seven takeaways .

Toledo Players to Watch

  • Carter Bradley leads Toledo with 794 passing yards (198.5 ypg) on 57-of-92 passing with two touchdowns compared to one interception this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Bryant Koback, has carried the ball 66 times for 290 yards (72.5 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also caught 11 passes for 83 yards (20.8 per game).
  • This season DeQuan Finn has racked up 29 carries for 213 yards (53.3 per game) and three touchdowns.
  • Devin Maddox's 329 receiving yards (82.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 16 receptions and two touchdowns.
  • Bryce Mitchell has grabbed nine passes for 146 yards (36.5 yards per game) this year.
  • Isaiah Winstead's 10 grabs have yielded 97 yards (24.3 ypg).

UMass Players to Watch

  • Brady Olson leads UMass with 588 passing yards (147.0 ypg) on 50-of-90 passing with five touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
  • Ellis Merriweather's team-high 231 rushing yards (57.8 per game) have come on 43 carries this year.
  • This season Kay'Ron Adams has racked up 91 yards (22.8 per game) on 27 carries with one touchdown.
  • Rico Arnold's 181 receiving yards (45.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 12 receptions and one touchdown.
  • Melvin Hill has put together a 101-yard season so far (25.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, reeling in seven passes.
  • Tray Pettway's seven grabs are good enough for 74 yards (18.5 ypg).

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

Toledo at Massachusetts

TV CHANNEL: NESN
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
