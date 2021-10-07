    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UMass Minutemen vs. UConn Huskies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 18, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Tyler Phommachanh (12) looks to pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 18, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Tyler Phommachanh (12) looks to pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

    The UConn Huskies (0-6) are on the road for a FBS Independent battle versus the UMass Minutemen (0-5) at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch UMass vs. UConn

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
    • TV: NESN
    • Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for UConn vs. UMass

    UConn vs UMass Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    UConn

    -3.5

    57

    UConn and UMass Stats

    • The Huskies rack up 30.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Minutemen allow (47.2).
    • This year, the Huskies have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Minutemen's takeaways (5).
    • The Minutemen's average points scored this season, 14.6, is 25.1 fewer than the 39.7 the Huskies are giving up.
    • This year the Minutemen have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Huskies' takeaways (6).

    UConn Players to Watch

    • Steven Krajewski has 374 passing yards (62.3 ypg) to lead UConn, completing 52.3% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 80 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 19 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Nathan Carter has carried the ball 59 times for a team-high 264 yards (44.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Kevin Mensah has rushed for 141 yards (23.5 per game) on 48 carries.
    • Keelan Marion's 202 receiving yards (33.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 13 receptions and three touchdowns.
    • Jay Rose has collected 157 receiving yards (26.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes this year.
    • Aaron Turner's 14 grabs have netted him 114 yards (19.0 ypg).

    UMass Players to Watch

    • Brady Olson has 694 passing yards (138.8 ypg) to lead UMass, completing 52.7% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Ellis Merriweather, has carried the ball 48 times for 242 yards (48.4 per game) this year.
    • This season Kay'Ron Adams has collected 114 yards (22.8 per game) on 39 attempts with one touchdown.
    • Rico Arnold's team-leading 225 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) have come on 15 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Melvin Hill has put up a 101-yard season so far (20.2 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in seven passes.
    • Tray Pettway's nine grabs this season have resulted in 88 yards (17.6 ypg).

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Connecticut at Massachusetts

    TV CHANNEL: NESN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs the ball against the Washington Football Team in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Arizona vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws a pass down field during play in the second half against Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Nevada beats Boise State 41-31. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Nevada vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Cameron Goode (19) rushes Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Sacramento State vs. Southern Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Memphis Tigers running back Rodrigues Clark (2) carries the ball in the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Tulsa vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Bobby Cole (34) is upended by Texas A&amp;M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    San Diego State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) passes under pressure from Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jalen Sami (99) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    USC vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) is pushed out of bounds by Mississippi Rebels linebacker Austin Keys (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Texas A&M vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) rushes with the football during the third quarter as Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (5) and linebacker C.J. Goetz (98) defend at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Nebraska vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy