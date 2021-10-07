Sep 18, 2021; West Point, New York, USA; UConn Huskies quarterback Tyler Phommachanh (12) looks to pass against the Army Black Knights during the first half at Michie Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

The UConn Huskies (0-6) are on the road for a FBS Independent battle versus the UMass Minutemen (0-5) at Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch UMass vs. UConn

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Stadium: Warren McGuirk Alumni Stadium

Betting Information for UConn vs. UMass

Favorite Spread Total UConn -3.5 57

UConn and UMass Stats

The Huskies rack up 30.7 fewer points per game (16.5) than the Minutemen allow (47.2).

This year, the Huskies have turned the ball over 10 times, five more than the Minutemen's takeaways (5).

The Minutemen's average points scored this season, 14.6, is 25.1 fewer than the 39.7 the Huskies are giving up.

This year the Minutemen have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Huskies' takeaways (6).

UConn Players to Watch

Steven Krajewski has 374 passing yards (62.3 ypg) to lead UConn, completing 52.3% of his passes and tossing two touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 80 rushing yards (13.3 ypg) on 19 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Nathan Carter has carried the ball 59 times for a team-high 264 yards (44.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Kevin Mensah has rushed for 141 yards (23.5 per game) on 48 carries.

Keelan Marion's 202 receiving yards (33.7 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 13 receptions and three touchdowns.

Jay Rose has collected 157 receiving yards (26.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 10 passes this year.

Aaron Turner's 14 grabs have netted him 114 yards (19.0 ypg).

UMass Players to Watch

Brady Olson has 694 passing yards (138.8 ypg) to lead UMass, completing 52.7% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Ellis Merriweather, has carried the ball 48 times for 242 yards (48.4 per game) this year.

This season Kay'Ron Adams has collected 114 yards (22.8 per game) on 39 attempts with one touchdown.

Rico Arnold's team-leading 225 receiving yards (45.0 yards per game) have come on 15 receptions with one touchdown.

Melvin Hill has put up a 101-yard season so far (20.2 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in seven passes.

Tray Pettway's nine grabs this season have resulted in 88 yards (17.6 ypg).

