September 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Massachusetts Minutemen at Pittsburgh Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Panthers looks to compete in the ACC, but first they must dispatch UMass in their season opener.
Author:

To start the 2021 season, Pittsburgh plays host to a UMass team that went winless in four games last season and scored 12 total points.

The Minutemen did not fare much better in 2019, a season in which they went 1-11. Their only win came against Akron.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 4, 2021

Time: 4 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (Local)

You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Panthers went 8-5 in 2020, and in two of their losses, they fell by a single point.

The Panthers will face Miami, Clemson and North Carolina, all of which are ranked to start the year, on their home turf as part of a four-game stretch running from the end of October through early November.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
4
2021

Massachusetts Minutemen at Pittsburgh Panthers

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (Local)
Time
4:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Big3
Other

How to Watch the BIG3 Championship

Boston Red Sox
MLB

How to Watch Indians at Red Sox

Tampa Bay Rays
MLB

How to Watch Twins at Rays

Mississippi State
NCAAFB

How to Watch Louisiana Tech at Mississippi State

Pitt Panthers
NCAAFB

How to Watch UMass at Pittsburgh

Missouri Tigers
NCAAFB

How to Watch Central Michigan at Missouri

Denny Hamlin
NASCAR

How to Watch Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

Alabama Crimson Tide
NCAAFB

How to Watch Alabama at Miami

Maryland Terrapins
NCAAFB

How to Watch West Virginia at Maryland

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy