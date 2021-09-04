How to Watch UMass at Pittsburgh

How to Watch Massachusetts Minutemen at Pittsburgh Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Panthers looks to compete in the ACC, but first they must dispatch UMass in their season opener.
To start the 2021 season, Pittsburgh plays host to a UMass team that went winless in four games last season and scored 12 total points.
The Minutemen did not fare much better in 2019, a season in which they went 1-11. Their only win came against Akron.
How to Watch:
Date: Sept. 4, 2021
Time: 4 p.m. ET
TV: ACC Network (Local)
You can stream the game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The Panthers went 8-5 in 2020, and in two of their losses, they fell by a single point.
The Panthers will face Miami, Clemson and North Carolina, all of which are ranked to start the year, on their home turf as part of a four-game stretch running from the end of October through early November.
Regional restrictions may apply.
