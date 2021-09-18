St. Thomas makes its Division I debut Saturday when it faces Northern Iowa in an intriguing stylistic matchup.

On Saturday, a new program officially joins the FCS ranks. The St. Thomas Tommies (1-0) play their initial game against an FCS foe. This will be a tough one, as they face No. 18 Northern Iowa (1-1).

How to Watch University of St. Thomas at Northern Iowa:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 5 p.m. ET



TV: NBC Sports Chicago Plus

The Tommies' initial season as a Division I school began against Division II Michigan Tech, a game that St. Thomas won 12-9. In a low-scoring affair, Tommies kicker Louis Hyde made a pair of field goals, including one in the final minute. The team's only touchdown came via fumble recovery. Neither team scored an offensive touchdown in the game.

Meanwhile, UNI comes into this game with high expectations. It took one of the best teams in the Big 12, Iowa State, down to the wire in Week 1, losing by six, then won handily against Sacramento State, with a 34-16 victory.

UNI boasts starting quarterback Theo Day, a former Michigan State Spartan, but the big advantage that the Panthers have over other teams comes in the run game. Last week, three players had at least 10 carries, with two—Dom Williams and Vance McShane—averaging over six yards per carry.

It's going to be tough for St. Thomas to even keep this game close, much less pull off a stunning upset. But the Tommies have to start somewhere as an FCS school, and an upset over Northern Iowa would be a great introduction.

