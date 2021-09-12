September 12, 2021
How to Watch UNLV at Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Following a big Week 1 win, the Sun Devils look to move to 2-0.
Author:

Saturday night, the UNLV Rebels (0-1) will head to Tempe to take on the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-0). The Sun Devils are the No. 23 team in the AP poll and No. 25 in the Coaches Poll.

How to Watch:

Date: Sep. 11, 2021

Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2

Live stream the UNLV at Arizona State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

This is the kind of game that Arizona State should win in convincing fashion. Last week, the Sun Devils overwhelmed Southern Utah, winning 41-14.

That game was all about the run for Arizona State. Four players found the endzone on the ground, led by Rachaad White and DeaMonte Trayanum, who each had two rushing scores. Daniyel Ngata and Ricky Pearsall each added a touchdown as well. 

The Sun Devil defense picked off Southern Utah quarterback Justin Miller three times.

So, can UNLV fare any better against this team than Southern Utah?

UNLV is an FBS school, so it already has one advantage that Southern Utah didn't. But that doesn't necessarily mean there's reason for optimism.

One reason: UNLV lost to FCS school Eastern Washington to open the season, falling 35-33 in overtime. While the Rebels held the Eagles run game in check, the team allowed 374 passing yards and three touchdowns. That kind of defensive effort won't cut it against a team as talented as Arizona State.

Maybe the Rebels defense can slow down the Sun Devils run game, forcing the team to go to the air, something it wasn't too effective at last week. That's the path for the Rebels to keep this close: force Arizona State to throw the ball and hope for mistakes.

This is just the second meeting of these teams. UNLV won 23-20 back in 2008. Another upset win seems unlikely, but anything can happen.

Regional restrictions may apply.

