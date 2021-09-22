UNLV vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

September 22, 2021
Sep 18, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) is stopped after a short gain against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports



The No. 22 Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1, 0-0 MWC) and UNLV Rebels (0-3, 0-0 MWC), MWC rivals, will do battle at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field on Friday, September 24, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. UNLV

  • Game Day: Friday, September 24, 2021
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Stadium: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Fresno State and UNLV Stats

  • This year, the Bulldogs put up 3.0 more points per game (43.0) than the Rebels allow (40.0).
  • This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over eight times, three more than the Rebels' takeaways (5).
  • The average points scored by the Rebels this season, 15.3, is 4.2 fewer than the 19.5 the Bulldogs have given up per game.
  • The Rebels have turned the ball over three times, three fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (6).

Fresno State Players to Watch

  • Jake Haener has thrown for 1,464 yards (366.0 ypg) to lead Fresno State, completing 73.6% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • Ronnie Rivers' team-high 298 rushing yards (74.5 per game) have come on 62 carries, with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 154 yards (38.5 per game) and one touchdown.
  • This season Jordan Mims has collected 93 yards (23.3 per game) on 15 attempts with one touchdown.
  • Josh Kelly's 373 receiving yards (93.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Jalen Cropper has put up a 347-yard season so far (86.8 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 29 passes.
  • Keric Wheatfall's 11 catches have netted him 181 yards (45.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

UNLV Players to Watch

  • Doug Brumfield leads UNLV with 177 passing yards (59.0 ypg) on 11-of-26 passing with zero touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 70 rushing yards (23.3 ypg) on 15 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.
  • Charles Williams' team-high 254 rushing yards (84.7 per game) have come on 60 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
  • Kyle Willams' team-high 117 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) have come on nine receptions.
  • Giovanni Fauolo Sr. has put together a 58-yard season so far (19.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in seven passes.
  • Zyell Griffin's three catches have netted him 40 yards (13.3 ypg).

Fresno State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Oregon

L 31-24

Away

9/11/2021

Cal Poly

W 63-10

Home

9/18/2021

UCLA

W 40-37

Away

9/24/2021

UNLV

-

Home

10/2/2021

Hawaii

-

Away

10/16/2021

Wyoming

-

Away

10/23/2021

Nevada

-

Home

UNLV Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/2/2021

Eastern Washington

L 35-33

Home

9/11/2021

Arizona State

L 37-10

Away

9/18/2021

Iowa State

L 48-3

Home

9/24/2021

Fresno State

-

Away

10/2/2021

UTSA

-

Away

10/16/2021

Utah State

-

Home

10/21/2021

San Jose State

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
24
2021

UNLV at Fresno State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
10:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.


