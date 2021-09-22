UNLV vs. Fresno State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/24/2021

Sep 18, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) is stopped after a short gain against the Iowa State Cyclones during the first quarter at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 22 Fresno State Bulldogs (3-1, 0-0 MWC) and UNLV Rebels (0-3, 0-0 MWC), MWC rivals, will do battle at Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field on Friday, September 24, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Fresno State vs. UNLV

Game Day: Friday, September 24, 2021

Friday, September 24, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Bulldog Stadium at Jim Sweeney Field

Fresno State and UNLV Stats

This year, the Bulldogs put up 3.0 more points per game (43.0) than the Rebels allow (40.0).

This year, the Bulldogs have turned the ball over eight times, three more than the Rebels' takeaways (5).

The average points scored by the Rebels this season, 15.3, is 4.2 fewer than the 19.5 the Bulldogs have given up per game.

The Rebels have turned the ball over three times, three fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (6).

Fresno State Players to Watch

Jake Haener has thrown for 1,464 yards (366.0 ypg) to lead Fresno State, completing 73.6% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Ronnie Rivers' team-high 298 rushing yards (74.5 per game) have come on 62 carries, with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 13 catches for 154 yards (38.5 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Jordan Mims has collected 93 yards (23.3 per game) on 15 attempts with one touchdown.

Josh Kelly's 373 receiving yards (93.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 19 receptions with two touchdowns.

Jalen Cropper has put up a 347-yard season so far (86.8 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 29 passes.

Keric Wheatfall's 11 catches have netted him 181 yards (45.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

UNLV Players to Watch

Doug Brumfield leads UNLV with 177 passing yards (59.0 ypg) on 11-of-26 passing with zero touchdowns and one interception this season. He also has 70 rushing yards (23.3 ypg) on 15 carries while scoring two touchdowns on the ground.

Charles Williams' team-high 254 rushing yards (84.7 per game) have come on 60 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

Kyle Willams' team-high 117 receiving yards (39.0 yards per game) have come on nine receptions.

Giovanni Fauolo Sr. has put together a 58-yard season so far (19.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in seven passes.

Zyell Griffin's three catches have netted him 40 yards (13.3 ypg).

Fresno State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Oregon L 31-24 Away 9/11/2021 Cal Poly W 63-10 Home 9/18/2021 UCLA W 40-37 Away 9/24/2021 UNLV - Home 10/2/2021 Hawaii - Away 10/16/2021 Wyoming - Away 10/23/2021 Nevada - Home

UNLV Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/2/2021 Eastern Washington L 35-33 Home 9/11/2021 Arizona State L 37-10 Away 9/18/2021 Iowa State L 48-3 Home 9/24/2021 Fresno State - Away 10/2/2021 UTSA - Away 10/16/2021 Utah State - Home 10/21/2021 San Jose State - Home

