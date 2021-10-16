Oct 1, 2021; Logan, Utah, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Calvin Tyler Jr. (4) is tackled by Brigham Young Cougars defensive lineman Blake Mangelson (93) during the second quarter at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah State Aggies (3-2, 0-0 MWC) will do battle with a fellow MWC team when they go to the UNLV Rebels (0-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch UNLV vs. Utah State

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Utah State vs. UNLV

Favorite Spread Total Utah State -7 64

Utah State and UNLV Stats

The Aggies score 7.2 fewer points per game (29.2) than the Rebels allow (36.4).

This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over nine times, three more than the Rebels' takeaways (6).

The Rebels have averaged 12.0 fewer points per game this season (18.6) than the Aggies have allowed (30.6).

The Rebels have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Aggies have forced (6).

Utah State Players to Watch

Logan Bonner has 1,235 passing yards (247.0 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 58% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Calvin Tyler Jr.'s team-high 417 rushing yards (83.4 per game) have come on 79 carries, with four touchdowns this year.

This season John Gentry has rushed for 158 yards (31.6 per game) on 36 carries.

Deven Thompkins' team-high 639 receiving yards (127.8 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with four touchdowns.

Brandon Bowling has hauled in 24 passes for 386 yards (77.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Derek Wright's 15 receptions have netted him 220 yards (44.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

UNLV Players to Watch

Cameron Friel has 512 passing yards (102.4 ypg) to lead UNLV, completing 64.6% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Charles Williams, has carried the ball 94 times for 404 yards (80.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 109 receiving yards (21.8 per game) on five catches.

This season Doug Brumfield has rushed for 109 yards (21.8 per game) on 19 carries with two touchdowns.

Steve Jenkins' 217 receiving yards (43.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 14 receptions with two touchdowns.

Kyle Willams has put up a 159-yard season so far (31.8 receiving yards per game), reeling in 14 passes.

Regional restrictions apply.