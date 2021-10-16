Publish date:
How to Watch UNLV Rebels vs. Utah State Aggies: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah State Aggies (3-2, 0-0 MWC) will do battle with a fellow MWC team when they go to the UNLV Rebels (0-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
Betting Information for Utah State vs. UNLV
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Utah State
-7
64
Utah State and UNLV Stats
- The Aggies score 7.2 fewer points per game (29.2) than the Rebels allow (36.4).
- This year, the Aggies have turned the ball over nine times, three more than the Rebels' takeaways (6).
- The Rebels have averaged 12.0 fewer points per game this season (18.6) than the Aggies have allowed (30.6).
- The Rebels have turned the ball over seven times this season, one more turnover than the Aggies have forced (6).
Utah State Players to Watch
- Logan Bonner has 1,235 passing yards (247.0 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 58% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- Calvin Tyler Jr.'s team-high 417 rushing yards (83.4 per game) have come on 79 carries, with four touchdowns this year.
- This season John Gentry has rushed for 158 yards (31.6 per game) on 36 carries.
- Deven Thompkins' team-high 639 receiving yards (127.8 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Brandon Bowling has hauled in 24 passes for 386 yards (77.2 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Derek Wright's 15 receptions have netted him 220 yards (44.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Cameron Friel has 512 passing yards (102.4 ypg) to lead UNLV, completing 64.6% of his passes and tossing one touchdown pass and three interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Charles Williams, has carried the ball 94 times for 404 yards (80.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 109 receiving yards (21.8 per game) on five catches.
- This season Doug Brumfield has rushed for 109 yards (21.8 per game) on 19 carries with two touchdowns.
- Steve Jenkins' 217 receiving yards (43.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 14 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Kyle Willams has put up a 159-yard season so far (31.8 receiving yards per game), reeling in 14 passes.
Regional restrictions apply.
