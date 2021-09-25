How to Watch UNLV vs. Fresno State

September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch UNLV Rebels at Fresno State Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Fresno State is aiming to win its third game in a row when it hosts UNLV on Friday night.
Author:

Fresno State has been one the biggest surprises in college football this year. The Bulldogs are 3-1 and have an upset win over UCLA. The win against the Bruins has vaulted the Bulldogs to No. 22 in the AP Poll after starting the year unranked.

How to Watch: UNLV at Fresno State

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the UNLV at Fresno State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs one loss this year came to No. 3 Oregon in a game that they led 24-21 early in the fourth quarter. 

The Bulldogs have been led by quarterback Jake Haener, who has already thrown for 1,464 yards and 10 touchdowns. He leads the NCAA in passing yards and has been the catalyst for the Fresno State offense.

The Bulldogs will look to avoid a letdown when they host a winless UNLV. The Rebels are 0-3 but have played two straight ranked opponents. They were blown out in those two games against Arizona State and Iowa State. The two losses followed a tough 35-33 loss to FCS Eastern Washington.

The Rebels will come into Friday night's game as a huge underdog, and with the way the Bulldogs are playing, they look like they have little chance of pulling off the upset. As long as Fresno State doesn't overlook the Rebels, the team should make quick work of an overmatched UNLV team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
24
2021

UNLV Rebels at Fresno State Bulldogs

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Soccer Fans
High School Football

How to Watch Riordan vs. Bellarmine College Prep

just now
Soccer Fans 2
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Arizona State at Washington in NCAA Women's Soccer

just now
UNLV
NCAA Football

How to Watch UNLV vs. Fresno State

just now
Soccer Fans
NCAA Men's Soccer

How to Watch Huskies vs. Pilots

just now
Soccer Fans
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Wyoming at New Mexico in NCAA Women's Soccer

30 minutes ago
USATSI_16813173
MLB

How to Watch Astros at Athletics

30 minutes ago
USATSI_16694099
NASCAR

How to Watch Victoria's Voice Foundation 200

1 hour ago
USATSI_13819377
NCAA Women's Soccer

How to Watch Utah at Stanford in NCAA Women's Soccer

1 hour ago
Florida Gators Volleyball
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Michigan at Minnesota in NCAA Women's Volleyball

1 hour ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy