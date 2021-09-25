How to Watch UNLV vs. Fresno State

Fresno State is aiming to win its third game in a row when it hosts UNLV on Friday night.

Fresno State has been one the biggest surprises in college football this year. The Bulldogs are 3-1 and have an upset win over UCLA. The win against the Bruins has vaulted the Bulldogs to No. 22 in the AP Poll after starting the year unranked.

How to Watch: UNLV at Fresno State

Game Date: Sept. 24, 2021

Game Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the UNLV at Fresno State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Bulldogs one loss this year came to No. 3 Oregon in a game that they led 24-21 early in the fourth quarter.

The Bulldogs have been led by quarterback Jake Haener, who has already thrown for 1,464 yards and 10 touchdowns. He leads the NCAA in passing yards and has been the catalyst for the Fresno State offense.

The Bulldogs will look to avoid a letdown when they host a winless UNLV. The Rebels are 0-3 but have played two straight ranked opponents. They were blown out in those two games against Arizona State and Iowa State. The two losses followed a tough 35-33 loss to FCS Eastern Washington.

The Rebels will come into Friday night's game as a huge underdog, and with the way the Bulldogs are playing, they look like they have little chance of pulling off the upset. As long as Fresno State doesn't overlook the Rebels, the team should make quick work of an overmatched UNLV team.

Regional restrictions may apply.