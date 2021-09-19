Coming off a tough loss in the Cy-Hawk game last week, Iowa State looks to rebound on the road against UNLV.

Iowa State had the attention of all of college football last week when they faced Iowa in the first-ever ranked meeting between the two schools. The game was set up as a chance for the Cyclones to propel themselves into the College Football Playoff conversation, but late turnovers led to a 27-17 loss for Iowa State.

How to Watch UNLV vs. Iowa State:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 10:30 p.m. ET

TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

You can stream the UNLV Rebels vs. Iowa State Cyclones game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

With no room left for error, the Cyclones head on the road this week for a meeting with the 0-2 UNLV Rebels. UNLV lost their opener to Eastern Washington in overtime, before falling to No. 19 Arizona State last week.

The Cyclones will need to do a better job of holding onto the ball. They had four turnovers last week, including three interceptions from Brock Purdy — two in the second half — that led to him getting benched in the fourth quarter.

As the offense looks to moves past its mistakes, Iowa State can lean on its defense, which ranks eighth in the nation allowing just 224 yards per game. Last week, they held Iowa to only 173 yards and allowed the Hawkeyes to convert just four of their 15 third downs.

This will be the sixth time Iowa State and UNLV meet in football. Their last meeting in 2008 was the Rebels' first win, a 34-31 victory in Vegas.

Kickoff from Allegiant Stadium is at 10:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. You can watch the game on CBS Sports Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.