The USC Trojans (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) and Colorado Buffaloes (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12), Pac-12 rivals, will clash at Folsom Field on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Colorado vs. USC

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Folsom Field

USC and Colorado Stats

This year, the Trojans put up 12.0 more points per game (32.5) than the Buffaloes allow (20.5).

The Trojans have turned the ball over nine times this season, seven more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (2).

The Trojans have allowed an average of 27.0 points per game, 13.2 more than the 13.8 the Buffaloes have scored.

This year the Buffaloes have three turnovers, five fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (8).

USC Players to Watch

Kedon Slovis has thrown for 842 yards (210.5 ypg) to lead USC, completing 64.3% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Keaontay Ingram, has carried the ball 46 times for 225 yards (56.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Vavae Malepeai has rushed for 160 yards (40.0 per game) on 41 carries.

Drake London's team-leading 540 receiving yards (135.0 yards per game) have come on 39 receptions with three touchdowns.

Tahj Washington has put up a 175-yard season so far (43.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes.

Gary Bryant Jr.'s 12 catches have netted him 89 yards (22.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Colorado Players to Watch

Brendon Lewis has 313 passing yards (78.3 ypg) to lead Colorado, completing 52.1% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 132 rushing yards (33.0 ypg) on 34 carries.

Jarek Broussard has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 188 yards (47.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Alex Fontenot has collected 148 yards (37.0 per game) on 37 attempts with two touchdowns.

Daniel Arias' 45 receiving yards (11.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has four receptions.

Brenden Rice has put up a 44-yard season so far (11.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in seven passes.

Dimitri Stanley's six receptions are good enough for 42 yards (10.5 ypg).

USC Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Stanford L 42-28 Home 9/18/2021 Washington State W 45-14 Away 9/25/2021 Oregon State L 45-27 Home 10/2/2021 Colorado - Away 10/9/2021 Utah - Home 10/23/2021 Notre Dame - Away 10/30/2021 Arizona - Home

Colorado Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Texas A&M L 10-7 Home 9/18/2021 Minnesota L 30-0 Home 9/25/2021 Arizona State L 35-13 Away 10/2/2021 USC - Home 10/16/2021 Arizona - Home 10/23/2021 Cal - Away 10/30/2021 Oregon - Away

