September 30, 2021
How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Colorado Buffaloes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Author:
Sep 25, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Oregon State Beavers linebacker Riley Sharp (56) forces USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) to throw an incomplete pass in the second half of the game at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) and Colorado Buffaloes (1-3, 0-0 Pac-12), Pac-12 rivals, will clash at Folsom Field on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Look below for more important info, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Colorado vs. USC

USC and Colorado Stats

  • This year, the Trojans put up 12.0 more points per game (32.5) than the Buffaloes allow (20.5).
  • The Trojans have turned the ball over nine times this season, seven more turnovers than the Buffaloes have forced (2).
  • The Trojans have allowed an average of 27.0 points per game, 13.2 more than the 13.8 the Buffaloes have scored.
  • This year the Buffaloes have three turnovers, five fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (8).

USC Players to Watch

  • Kedon Slovis has thrown for 842 yards (210.5 ypg) to lead USC, completing 64.3% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Keaontay Ingram, has carried the ball 46 times for 225 yards (56.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
  • This season Vavae Malepeai has rushed for 160 yards (40.0 per game) on 41 carries.
  • Drake London's team-leading 540 receiving yards (135.0 yards per game) have come on 39 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Tahj Washington has put up a 175-yard season so far (43.8 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 15 passes.
  • Gary Bryant Jr.'s 12 catches have netted him 89 yards (22.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Colorado Players to Watch

  • Brendon Lewis has 313 passing yards (78.3 ypg) to lead Colorado, completing 52.1% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 132 rushing yards (33.0 ypg) on 34 carries.
  • Jarek Broussard has carried the ball 44 times for a team-high 188 yards (47.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Alex Fontenot has collected 148 yards (37.0 per game) on 37 attempts with two touchdowns.
  • Daniel Arias' 45 receiving yards (11.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has four receptions.
  • Brenden Rice has put up a 44-yard season so far (11.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in seven passes.
  • Dimitri Stanley's six receptions are good enough for 42 yards (10.5 ypg).

USC Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Stanford

L 42-28

Home

9/18/2021

Washington State

W 45-14

Away

9/25/2021

Oregon State

L 45-27

Home

10/2/2021

Colorado

-

Away

10/9/2021

Utah

-

Home

10/23/2021

Notre Dame

-

Away

10/30/2021

Arizona

-

Home

Colorado Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/11/2021

Texas A&M

L 10-7

Home

9/18/2021

Minnesota

L 30-0

Home

9/25/2021

Arizona State

L 35-13

Away

10/2/2021

USC

-

Home

10/16/2021

Arizona

-

Home

10/23/2021

Cal

-

Away

10/30/2021

Oregon

-

Away

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

October
2
2021

USC at Colorado

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Networks
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

