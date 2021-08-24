How to Watch the USC Trojans Online

The USC Trojans went 5-0 in the regular season in 2020, but lost to the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 championship game, ending any hopes they had of slipping into the playoff. The fact that they only played five games before the championship was probably going to keep them out anyway, but the loss cemented it. The Trojans are hoping getting back to a 12-game schedule will put them back on a level playing field with the top teams in the country.

USC got the job done in their games last year but didn't really look dominant doing it, but after a couple of subpar seasons in a row, it was a step in the right direction. The Trojans are getting some love from the pollsters as they are ranked 15th in the preseason AP Poll. They hope the attention isn't unwarranted and can prove they belong among the top teams in the country this year.

USC opens the season with a battle of the Trojans when they host San Jose State. After the opener, they jump right into conference play against Stanford at home. They don't have Oregon or Washington on their schedule this year, but tough conference games against Utah, Arizona State, and rival UCLA could be where the Trojans get tripped up.

Their big game of the year comes in their annual matchup with Notre Dame. This year they head to South Bend to take on the Fighting Irish in a night game on October 23rd. They have a real shot to be undefeated and looking at a top ten ranking when they head to Indiana. Winning the game against Notre Dame could vault them into serious discussions of making the playoffs if they can take care of business up that point.

USC is not going to be flashy this year, but they are solid and are looking to prove that last year wasn't a fluke. If you are looking for a team out West to pay attention to, the Trojans should be it.

