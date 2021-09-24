USC vs. Oregon State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 24, 2021
How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Oregon State Beavers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) drops back for a pass against the Washington State Cougars in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Trojans won 45-14. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) have home advantage in a Pac-12 clash versus the Oregon State Beavers (2-1, 0-0 Pac-12) at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch USC vs. Oregon State

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for USC vs. Oregon State

USC vs Oregon State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

USC

-11

62

USC and Oregon State Stats

  • The Trojans put up 34.3 points per game, 15.3 more than the Beavers give up per outing (19).
  • The Trojans have five giveaways this season, while the Beavers have five takeaways .
  • The Beavers, on average, are scoring 15 more points per game this season (36) than the Trojans are allowing (21).
  • This year the Beavers have three turnovers, three fewer than the Trojans have takeaways (6).

USC Players to Watch

  • Kedon Slovis has 487 passing yards (162.3 ypg) to lead USC, completing 65% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • Vavae Malepeai has carried the ball 37 times for a team-high 148 yards (49.3 per game) this year.
  • This season Keaontay Ingram has racked up 146 yards (48.7 per game) on 32 attempts with one touchdown.
  • Drake London's team-high 375 receiving yards (125 yards per game) have come on 29 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Tahj Washington has reeled in 13 passes for 134 yards (44.7 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
  • Kyle Ford's four grabs are good enough for 71 yards (23.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Oregon State Players to Watch

  • Chance Nolan has thrown for 634 yards (211.3 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 70.3% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 72 rushing yards (24 ypg) on 13 carries.
  • The team's top rusher, B.J. Baylor, has carried the ball 38 times for 264 yards (88 per game), with seven touchdowns this year.
  • This season Trey Lowe has rushed for 121 yards (40.3 per game) on 21 carries.
  • Trevon Bradford's 171 receiving yards (57 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 receptions.
  • Anthony Gould has put together a 127-yard season so far (42.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in eight passes.
  • Teagan Quitoriano's seven catches have turned into 86 yards (28.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Oregon State at USC

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
2021-09-26T02:30:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
