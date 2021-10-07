USC vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    • October 7, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch USC Trojans vs. Utah Utes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) passes under pressure from Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jalen Sami (99) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 2, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) passes under pressure from Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jalen Sami (99) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

    The USC Trojans (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Utah Utes (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) play on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum in a clash of Pac-12 foes. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch USC vs. Utah

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX
    • Stadium: United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Betting Information for USC vs. Utah

    USC vs Utah Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    USC

    -3

    52.5

    USC and Utah Stats

    • This year, the Trojans score 11.1 more points per game (33.4) than the Utes surrender (22.3).
    • This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Utes' takeaways (6).
    • The Utes have scored 28 points per game this year, 3.6 more than the Trojans have given up.
    • The Utes have eight giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 10 takeaways .

    USC Players to Watch

    • Kedon Slovis has 1,118 passing yards (223.6 ypg) to lead USC, completing 64.6% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Keaontay Ingram, has carried the ball 60 times for 349 yards (69.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Vavae Malepeai has racked up 196 yards (39.2 per game) on 51 carries with one touchdown.
    • Drake London's 670 receiving yards (134 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 48 receptions and four touchdowns.
    • Tahj Washington has put up a 221-yard season so far (44.2 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 18 passes.
    • Gary Bryant Jr.'s 14 grabs have netted him 110 yards (22 ypg) and three touchdowns.

    Utah Players to Watch

    • Charlie Brewer leads Utah with 484 passing yards (161.3 ypg) on 48-of-79 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Micah Bernard, has carried the ball 42 times for 247 yards (61.8 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also caught nine passes for 77 yards (19.3 per game).
    • This season Tavion Thomas has collected 134 yards (33.5 per game) on 21 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Brant Kuithe's team-leading 163 receiving yards (40.8 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Dalton Kincaid has put together a 148-yard season so far (37 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in nine passes.
    • Solomon Enis' 13 receptions have netted him 143 yards (35.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Utah at USC

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Oct 3, 2021; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) runs the ball against the Washington Football Team in the second half at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
    NFL

    Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Jets: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 10/10/2021

    7 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins running back Zach Charbonnet (24) runs the ball against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Arizona vs. UCLA: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boise, Idaho, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack quarterback Carson Strong (12) throws a pass down field during play in the second half against Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium. Nevada beats Boise State 41-31. Mandatory Credit: Brian Losness-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Nevada vs. New Mexico State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears linebacker Cameron Goode (19) rushes Sacramento State Hornets quarterback Jake Dunniway (12) during the third quarter at FTX Field at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Sacramento State vs. Southern Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Memphis Tigers running back Rodrigues Clark (2) carries the ball in the second half against the Temple Owls at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Tulsa vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    19 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; College Station, Texas, USA; New Mexico Lobos running back Bobby Cole (34) is upended by Texas A&amp;M Aggies defensive back Tyreek Chappell (7) during the second half at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    San Diego State vs. New Mexico: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) passes under pressure from Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jalen Sami (99) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    USC vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    20 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (9) is pushed out of bounds by Mississippi Rebels linebacker Austin Keys (11) during the second half of an NCAA college football game at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Texas A&M vs. Alabama: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Oct 2, 2021; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Hassan Haskins (25) rushes with the football during the third quarter as Wisconsin Badgers linebacker Leo Chenal (5) and linebacker C.J. Goetz (98) defend at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Nebraska vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

    21 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy