USC vs. Utah: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/9/2021

Oct 2, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Kedon Slovis (9) passes under pressure from Colorado Buffaloes defensive lineman Jalen Sami (99) in the second half at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Utah Utes (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) play on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum in a clash of Pac-12 foes. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch USC vs. Utah

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum

United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for USC vs. Utah

Favorite Spread Total USC -3 52.5

USC and Utah Stats

This year, the Trojans score 11.1 more points per game (33.4) than the Utes surrender (22.3).

This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Utes' takeaways (6).

The Utes have scored 28 points per game this year, 3.6 more than the Trojans have given up.

The Utes have eight giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 10 takeaways .

USC Players to Watch

Kedon Slovis has 1,118 passing yards (223.6 ypg) to lead USC, completing 64.6% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Keaontay Ingram, has carried the ball 60 times for 349 yards (69.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Vavae Malepeai has racked up 196 yards (39.2 per game) on 51 carries with one touchdown.

Drake London's 670 receiving yards (134 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 48 receptions and four touchdowns.

Tahj Washington has put up a 221-yard season so far (44.2 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 18 passes.

Gary Bryant Jr.'s 14 grabs have netted him 110 yards (22 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Utah Players to Watch

Charlie Brewer leads Utah with 484 passing yards (161.3 ypg) on 48-of-79 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Micah Bernard, has carried the ball 42 times for 247 yards (61.8 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also caught nine passes for 77 yards (19.3 per game).

This season Tavion Thomas has collected 134 yards (33.5 per game) on 21 carries with two touchdowns.

Brant Kuithe's team-leading 163 receiving yards (40.8 yards per game) have come on 17 receptions with one touchdown.

Dalton Kincaid has put together a 148-yard season so far (37 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in nine passes.

Solomon Enis' 13 receptions have netted him 143 yards (35.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

Regional restrictions apply.