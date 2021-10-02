October 2, 2021
How to Watch USC Trojans at Colorado Buffaloes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Colorado looks to snap its three-game losing streak and pick up its first Pac-12 win when it hosts USC on Saturday.
USC and Colorado both enter the game Saturday looking for something positive after disappointing losses this past weekend. Colorado lost to Arizona State 35-13 for its third straight defeat while USC got whipped by Oregon State 45-27.

How to Watch USC at Colorado:

Game Date: Oct. 2, 2021

Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

TV: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)

Live stream the USC at Colorado game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

USC started off the year with high hopes, but after a shocking 42-28 loss to Stanford in its second game, the Trojans fired head coach Clay Helton. They got back in the win column with a victory over Washington State but took a step back again on Saturday with their loss to the Beavers.

The Trojans now are scrambling to just win games in the conference after once thinking they had a shot at possibly making the playoffs. USC should be the favorite for this game, but Colorado has played well enough at times to pull off the win.

Colorado was close to upsetting top 10 Texas A&M but gave up a late touchdown, and ever since then things have not been good for the Buffaloes. They were shut out by Minnesota at home and then suffered the loss to Arizona State on Saturday.

They've struggled to score all year long, and the defense is starting to feel the effects of being on the field a lot during the game. The offense will need to start scoring points, or it will be much of the same in the game against USC.

Playing a struggling USC defense might be the remedy for the Buffalo offense. 

How To Watch

October
2
2021

USC Trojans at Colorado Buffaloes

TV CHANNEL: Pac-12 Los Angeles (OUT)
Time
2:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
