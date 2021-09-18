Southern Cal tries to bounce back from an upset loss to Stanford as the Trojans visit Washington State.

Southern Cal suffered a 42-28 upset loss to Stanford last week, so the Trojans (1-1) enter Saturday's game at Washington State (1-1) looking to get their season back on track.

The loss cost coach Clay Helton his job as the Trojans fired him on Monday. Donte Williams will make his debut as the interim head coach against the Cougars.

How to Watch USC at Washington State Online:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Against Stanford, USC tied the game 7-7 early in the second quarter, but the Cardinal would outscore the Trojans 35-3 from that point until midway through the fourth quarter. USC scored two late touchdowns, but the comeback attempt came up short.

The Cougars picked up their first win of the year last week against Portland State after they blew a late lead in their first game against Utah State. Washington State had control in the season opener but gave up two late scores to lose to the Aggies.

USC enters Saturday's game against Washington State as the favorite, and the Trojans will look to avoid another upset in their coach's debut.

