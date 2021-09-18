September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch USC at Washington State: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Southern Cal tries to bounce back from an upset loss to Stanford as the Trojans visit Washington State.
Author:

Southern Cal suffered a 42-28 upset loss to Stanford last week, so the Trojans (1-1) enter Saturday's game at Washington State (1-1) looking to get their season back on track.

The loss cost coach Clay Helton his job as the Trojans fired him on Monday. Donte Williams will make his debut as the interim head coach against the Cougars.

How to Watch USC at Washington State Online:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 3:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX 

Live stream the USC at Washington State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Against Stanford, USC tied the game 7-7 early in the second quarter, but the Cardinal would outscore the Trojans 35-3 from that point until midway through the fourth quarter. USC scored two late touchdowns, but the comeback attempt came up short.

The Cougars picked up their first win of the year last week against Portland State after they blew a late lead in their first game against Utah State. Washington State had control in the season opener but gave up two late scores to lose to the Aggies.

USC enters Saturday's game against Washington State as the favorite, and the Trojans will look to avoid another upset in their coach's debut.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

USC Trojans at Washington State Cougars

TV CHANNEL: FOX
Time
3:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16735760
NCAA Football

How to Watch Arkansas State at Washington

USATSI_13639512
Soccer

How to Watch Cavalry FC vs. Valour FC

USATSI_16736262
NCAA Football

How to Watch Georgia Southern at Arkansas

USATSI_16734183
NCAA Football

How to watch Ball State at Wyoming

USATSI_16733156
NCAA Football

How to Watch Colorado State at Toledo

USATSI_16736534
NCAA Football

How to Watch Memphis vs. Mississippi State

USATSI_16723446
NCAA Football

How to Watch Duke vs. Northwestern

USATSI_16759015
NCAA Football

How to Watch Sacramento State at California

Green Bay Packers running back A.J. Dillon was unable to get his hands on an early fourth quarter pass while being defended by New Orleans Saints strong safety Malcolm Jenkins (27). The New Orleans Saints hosted the the Green Bay Packers at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, FL Sunday, September 12, 2021 after the Saint's home game had to be move from New Orleans after Hurricane Ida hit the Louisiana coast. The Saints went into the half with a 17 to 3 lead over the Packers and walked away with a 38 to 3 win in their season opening home game away from home. Jki 091221 Saintsvspackers 24
NFL

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/20/2021

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy