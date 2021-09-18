Utah State vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

Sep 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah State Aggies running back John Gentry (2) is up ended by Washington State Cougars defensive back Armani Marsh (8) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Aggies26-23. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (2-0, 0-0 MWC) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Utah State Aggies (2-0, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Falcon Stadium in a MWC clash. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Air Force vs. Utah State

Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021

Saturday, September 18, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Stadium: Falcon Stadium

Air Force and Utah State Stats

The Falcons rack up 5.5 more points per game (29.0) than the Aggies surrender (23.5).

This year, the Falcons have zero turnovers, three fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (3).

The Aggies, on average, score 28.5 more points (37.0) than the Falcons allow (8.5).

The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Air Force Players to Watch

Brad Roberts' team-high 111 rushing yards (111.0 per game) have come on 25 carries this year.

This season Micah Davis has piled up four carries for 101 yards (101.0 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching two passes for 27 yards (27.0 per game).

David Cormier has put up a 23-yard season so far (23.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in one pass.

Utah State Players to Watch

Logan Bonner has thrown for 143 yards (143.0 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 70.8% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 15 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on three carries.

Calvin Tyler Jr. has carried the ball 14 times for a team-high 84 yards (84.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season John Gentry has racked up 47 yards (47.0 per game) on 14 attempts.

Deven Thompkins' 94 receiving yards (94.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has eight receptions with one touchdown.

Justin McGriff has put together a 47-yard season so far (47.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in four passes.

Derek Wright's four catches this season have resulted in 35 yards (35.0 ypg).

Air Force Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Lafayette W 35-14 Home 9/11/2021 Navy W 23-3 Away 9/18/2021 Utah State - Home 9/25/2021 Florida Atlantic - Home 10/2/2021 New Mexico - Away 10/9/2021 Wyoming - Home

Utah State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Washington State W 26-23 Away 9/10/2021 North Dakota W 48-24 Home 9/18/2021 Air Force - Away 9/25/2021 Boise State - Home 10/1/2021 BYU - Home 10/16/2021 UNLV - Away

