Utah State vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

How to Watch Utah State Aggies vs. Air Force Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Air Force Falcons (2-0, 0-0 MWC) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Utah State Aggies (2-0, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Falcon Stadium in a MWC clash. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Air Force vs. Utah State
- Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Stadium: Falcon Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Air Force and Utah State Stats
- The Falcons rack up 5.5 more points per game (29.0) than the Aggies surrender (23.5).
- This year, the Falcons have zero turnovers, three fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (3).
- The Aggies, on average, score 28.5 more points (37.0) than the Falcons allow (8.5).
- The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (2) this season.
Air Force Players to Watch
- Brad Roberts' team-high 111 rushing yards (111.0 per game) have come on 25 carries this year.
- This season Micah Davis has piled up four carries for 101 yards (101.0 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching two passes for 27 yards (27.0 per game).
- David Cormier has put up a 23-yard season so far (23.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in one pass.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Logan Bonner has thrown for 143 yards (143.0 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 70.8% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 15 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on three carries.
- Calvin Tyler Jr. has carried the ball 14 times for a team-high 84 yards (84.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season John Gentry has racked up 47 yards (47.0 per game) on 14 attempts.
- Deven Thompkins' 94 receiving yards (94.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has eight receptions with one touchdown.
- Justin McGriff has put together a 47-yard season so far (47.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in four passes.
- Derek Wright's four catches this season have resulted in 35 yards (35.0 ypg).
Air Force Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Lafayette
W 35-14
Home
9/11/2021
Navy
W 23-3
Away
9/18/2021
Utah State
-
Home
9/25/2021
Florida Atlantic
-
Home
10/2/2021
New Mexico
-
Away
10/9/2021
Wyoming
-
Home
Utah State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Washington State
W 26-23
Away
9/10/2021
North Dakota
W 48-24
Home
9/18/2021
Air Force
-
Away
9/25/2021
Boise State
-
Home
10/1/2021
BYU
-
Home
10/16/2021
UNLV
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
September
18
2021
Utah State at Air Force
TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)