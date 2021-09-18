Utah State vs. Air Force: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/18/2021

September 18, 2021
How to Watch Utah State Aggies vs. Air Force Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 4, 2021; Pullman, Washington, USA; Utah State Aggies running back John Gentry (2) is up ended by Washington State Cougars defensive back Armani Marsh (8) in the second half at Gesa Field at Martin Stadium. The Aggies26-23. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Air Force Falcons (2-0, 0-0 MWC) take on a familiar opponent when they host the Utah State Aggies (2-0, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, September 18, 2021 at Falcon Stadium in a MWC clash. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Air Force vs. Utah State

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 18, 2021
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
  • Stadium: Falcon Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Air Force and Utah State Stats

  • The Falcons rack up 5.5 more points per game (29.0) than the Aggies surrender (23.5).
  • This year, the Falcons have zero turnovers, three fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (3).
  • The Aggies, on average, score 28.5 more points (37.0) than the Falcons allow (8.5).
  • The Aggies have turned the ball over one more time (3 total) than the Falcons have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Air Force Players to Watch

  • Brad Roberts' team-high 111 rushing yards (111.0 per game) have come on 25 carries this year.
  • This season Micah Davis has piled up four carries for 101 yards (101.0 per game) and two touchdowns, while also catching two passes for 27 yards (27.0 per game).
  • David Cormier has put up a 23-yard season so far (23.0 receiving yards per game), reeling in one pass.

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Logan Bonner has thrown for 143 yards (143.0 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 70.8% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 15 rushing yards (15.0 ypg) on three carries.
  • Calvin Tyler Jr. has carried the ball 14 times for a team-high 84 yards (84.0 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season John Gentry has racked up 47 yards (47.0 per game) on 14 attempts.
  • Deven Thompkins' 94 receiving yards (94.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has eight receptions with one touchdown.
  • Justin McGriff has put together a 47-yard season so far (47.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in four passes.
  • Derek Wright's four catches this season have resulted in 35 yards (35.0 ypg).

Air Force Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Lafayette

W 35-14

Home

9/11/2021

Navy

W 23-3

Away

9/18/2021

Utah State

-

Home

9/25/2021

Florida Atlantic

-

Home

10/2/2021

New Mexico

-

Away

10/9/2021

Wyoming

-

Home

Utah State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Washington State

W 26-23

Away

9/10/2021

North Dakota

W 48-24

Home

9/18/2021

Air Force

-

Away

9/25/2021

Boise State

-

Home

10/1/2021

BYU

-

Home

10/16/2021

UNLV

-

Away

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Utah State at Air Force

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports Networks
Time
7:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
