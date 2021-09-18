Utah State and Air Force both look to stay unbeaten when they face off Saturday evening.

Utah State has already bested its 1-5 record from last year with two victories. The Aggies knocked off Washington State in Week 1 with a late comeback and took care of FCS North Dakota last week.

How to Watch Utah State at Air Force:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream the Utah State at Air Force game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It's been a good start for the Aggies, but taking on the Falcons' triple option is going to be tough. If Utah State pulls off the mini upset on Saturday, it would be a rare 3-0 start for the Aggies.

Air Force is also trying to start its year 3-0 after handily beating Lafayette and rival Navy in Week 2. The Falcons are 10th in the country in rushing yards with 546. They average under five yards per rush, but they will grind opponents down all game long.

Utah State has also been successful on the ground this year, rushing for 219.5 yards per game, but they are solid from through the air, too.

Logan Bonner has been impressive under center for the Aggies so far this year. He has thrown for 533 yards in two games with five touchdowns. He has been picked off twice but has a 66.7 completion percentage.

Utah State will need to take advantage of each of its possessions as Air Force loves to control the game clock on the ground. If the Aggies can't do that, it's going to be a very quick game and one they will not win.

Regional restrictions may apply.