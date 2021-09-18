September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Utah State Aggies at Air Force Falcons: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Utah State and Air Force both look to stay unbeaten when they face off Saturday evening.
Author:

Utah State has already bested its 1-5 record from last year with two victories. The Aggies knocked off Washington State in Week 1 with a late comeback and took care of FCS North Dakota last week. 

How to Watch Utah State at Air Force:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 2

Live stream the Utah State at Air Force game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

It's been a good start for the Aggies, but taking on the Falcons' triple option is going to be tough. If Utah State pulls off the mini upset on Saturday, it would be a rare 3-0 start for the Aggies.

Air Force is also trying to start its year 3-0 after handily beating Lafayette and rival Navy in Week 2. The Falcons are 10th in the country in rushing yards with 546. They average under five yards per rush, but they will grind opponents down all game long.

Utah State has also been successful on the ground this year, rushing for 219.5 yards per game, but they are solid from through the air, too. 

Logan Bonner has been impressive under center for the Aggies so far this year. He has thrown for 533 yards in two games with five touchdowns. He has been picked off twice but has a 66.7 completion percentage.

Utah State will need to take advantage of each of its possessions as Air Force loves to control the game clock on the ground. If the Aggies can't do that, it's going to be a very quick game and one they will not win.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Utah State Aggies at Air Force Falcons

TV CHANNEL: FOX Sports 2
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16763365
NCAA Football

How to Watch Stony Brook at Oregon

USATSI_16736733
NASCAR

How to Watch Bass Pro Shops Night Race

UAB
NCAA Football

How to Watch Alabama-Birmingham at North Texas

USATSI_16733277
NCAA Football

How to Watch Utah State at Air Force

USATSI_16734600
NCAA Football

How to Watch Auburn at Penn State

USATSI_16737271
NCAA Football

How to Watch LSU vs. Central Michigan

USATSI_16734073
NCAA Football

How to Watch Furman at North Carolina State

USATSI_16736235
NCAA Football

How to Watch Virginia at North Carolina

USATSI_16772322
MLB

How to Watch White Sox at Rangers

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy