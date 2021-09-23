Sep 18, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Calvin Tyler Jr. (4) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Boise State Broncos (1-2, 0-0 MWC) are on the road for a MWC battle versus the Utah State Aggies (3-0, 0-0 MWC) at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Utah State vs. Boise State

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Betting Information for Boise State vs. Utah State

Favorite Spread Total Boise State -9 70

Boise State and Utah State Stats

The Broncos score 35.0 points per game, 4.3 more than the Aggies surrender per matchup (30.7).

This year, the Broncos have four turnovers, one fewer than the Aggies have takeaways (5).

The Aggies have averaged 17.7 more points this season (41.0) than the Broncos have allowed (23.3).

The Aggies have four giveaways this season, while the Broncos have nine takeaways .

Boise State Players to Watch

Hank Bachmeier has 845 passing yards (281.7 ypg) to lead Boise State, completing 66% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.

Cyrus Habibi-Likio has carried the ball 23 times for a team-high 61 yards (20.3 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on seven catches for 51 yards (17.0 per game).

This season George Holani has racked up 50 yards (16.7 per game) on 17 attempts with one touchdown.

Khalil Shakir's team-high 335 receiving yards (111.7 yards per game) have come on 20 receptions with two touchdowns.

Stefan Cobbs has caught five passes for 124 yards (41.3 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Octavius Evans' 10 grabs are good enough for 116 yards (38.7 ypg).

Utah State Players to Watch

Logan Bonner leads Utah State with 786 passing yards (262.0 ypg) on 59-of-91 passing with seven touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Calvin Tyler Jr., has carried the ball 47 times for 288 yards (96.0 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season Andrew Peasley has piled up 10 carries for 131 yards (43.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Deven Thompkins' 454 receiving yards (151.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 25 receptions with three touchdowns.

Brandon Bowling has reeled in 16 passes for 264 yards (88.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Justin McGriff's 12 grabs this season have resulted in 130 yards (43.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

