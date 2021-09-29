Utah State vs. BYU: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/1/2021

September 29, 2021
Sep 18, 2021; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Utah State Aggies running back Calvin Tyler Jr. (4) runs for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah State Aggies (3-1) host the No. 13 BYU Cougars (4-0) at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium on Friday, October 1, 2021. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Utah State vs. BYU

  • Game Day: Friday, October 1, 2021
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Stadium: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for BYU vs. Utah State

BYU vs Utah State Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

BYU

-8.5

61.5

BYU and Utah State Stats

  • The Cougars put up 28.0 points per game, comparable to the 29.8 per contest the Aggies give up.
  • The Cougars have turned the ball over two times this season, four fewer than the Aggies have forced (6).
  • The Aggies, on average, are scoring 12.2 more points per game this year (31.5) than the Cougars are allowing (19.3).
  • The Aggies have seven giveaways this season, while the Cougars have eight takeaways .

BYU Players to Watch

  • Jaren Hall has been a dual threat to lead BYU in both passing and rushing. He has 561 passing yards (140.3 ypg), completing 60% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's rushed for 166 yards (41.5 ypg) on 20 carries.
  • The team's top rusher, Tyler Allgeier, has carried the ball 80 times for 341 yards (85.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
  • Neil Pau'u's 232 receiving yards (58.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 18 receptions and four touchdowns.
  • Gunner Romney has put together a 227-yard season so far (56.8 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 14 passes.
  • Puka Nacua has hauled in eight receptions for 139 yards (34.8 ypg) this season.

Utah State Players to Watch

  • Logan Bonner has thrown for 959 yards (239.8 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 60.3% of his passes and recording seven touchdown passes and five interceptions this season.
  • Calvin Tyler Jr. has carried the ball 67 times for a team-high 414 yards (103.5 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
  • This season John Gentry has rushed for 150 yards (37.5 per game) on 30 carries.
  • Deven Thompkins' 514 receiving yards (128.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 29 receptions and three touchdowns.
  • Brandon Bowling has put together a 326-yard season so far (81.5 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 20 passes.
  • Derek Wright's 10 catches are good enough for 168 yards (42.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

How To Watch

October
1
2021

BYU at Utah State

TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
9:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
