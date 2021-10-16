Publish date:
How to Watch Utah State Aggies vs. UNLV Rebels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The Utah State Aggies (3-2, 0-0 MWC) will clash with a fellow MWC squad when they go to the UNLV Rebels (0-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch UNLV vs. Utah State
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Utah State and UNLV Stats
- The Aggies rack up 29.2 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Rebels allow per outing (36.4).
- The Aggies have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Rebels have forced a turnover (6) this season.
- The Aggies have allowed their opponents to score 30.6 points per game, 12.0 more than the 18.6 the Rebels are scoring per contest.
- The Rebels have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Utah State Players to Watch
- Logan Bonner has 1,235 passing yards (247.0 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 58% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
- Calvin Tyler Jr. has carried the ball 79 times for a team-high 417 yards (83.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season John Gentry has racked up 158 yards (31.6 per game) on 36 attempts.
- Deven Thompkins' team-high 639 receiving yards (127.8 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Brandon Bowling has put together a 386-yard season so far (77.2 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes.
- Derek Wright's 15 catches have yielded 220 yards (44.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.
UNLV Players to Watch
- Cameron Friel has thrown for 512 yards (102.4 ypg) to lead UNLV, completing 64.6% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and three interceptions this season.
- Charles Williams has carried the ball 94 times for a team-high 404 yards (80.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He has also caught five passes for 109 yards (21.8 per game).
- This season Doug Brumfield has collected 109 yards (21.8 per game) on 19 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Steve Jenkins' 217 receiving yards (43.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 14 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Kyle Willams has racked up 159 receiving yards (31.8 yards per game), reeling in 14 passes this year.
Utah State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Air Force
W 49-45
Away
9/25/2021
Boise State
L 27-3
Home
10/1/2021
BYU
L 34-20
Home
10/16/2021
UNLV
-
Away
10/22/2021
Colorado State
-
Home
10/30/2021
Hawaii
-
Home
11/6/2021
New Mexico State
-
Away
UNLV Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Iowa State
L 48-3
Home
9/24/2021
Fresno State
L 38-30
Away
10/2/2021
UTSA
L 24-17
Away
10/16/2021
Utah State
-
Home
10/21/2021
San Jose State
-
Home
10/29/2021
Nevada
-
Away
11/6/2021
New Mexico
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
16
2021
Utah State at UNLV
TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)