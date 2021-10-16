    • October 16, 2021
    How to Watch Utah State Aggies vs. UNLV Rebels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 24, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) is congratulated by tight end Giovanni Fauolo Sr. (45) after scoring a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

    The Utah State Aggies (3-2, 0-0 MWC) will clash with a fellow MWC squad when they go to the UNLV Rebels (0-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch UNLV vs. Utah State

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: CBS Sports Network
    • Stadium: Allegiant Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Utah State and UNLV Stats

    • The Aggies rack up 29.2 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Rebels allow per outing (36.4).
    • The Aggies have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Rebels have forced a turnover (6) this season.
    • The Aggies have allowed their opponents to score 30.6 points per game, 12.0 more than the 18.6 the Rebels are scoring per contest.
    • The Rebels have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (6) this season.

    Utah State Players to Watch

    • Logan Bonner has 1,235 passing yards (247.0 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 58% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.
    • Calvin Tyler Jr. has carried the ball 79 times for a team-high 417 yards (83.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
    • This season John Gentry has racked up 158 yards (31.6 per game) on 36 attempts.
    • Deven Thompkins' team-high 639 receiving yards (127.8 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Brandon Bowling has put together a 386-yard season so far (77.2 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes.
    • Derek Wright's 15 catches have yielded 220 yards (44.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    UNLV Players to Watch

    • Cameron Friel has thrown for 512 yards (102.4 ypg) to lead UNLV, completing 64.6% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and three interceptions this season.
    • Charles Williams has carried the ball 94 times for a team-high 404 yards (80.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He has also caught five passes for 109 yards (21.8 per game).
    • This season Doug Brumfield has collected 109 yards (21.8 per game) on 19 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Steve Jenkins' 217 receiving yards (43.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 14 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Kyle Willams has racked up 159 receiving yards (31.8 yards per game), reeling in 14 passes this year.

    Utah State Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Air Force

    W 49-45

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Boise State

    L 27-3

    Home

    10/1/2021

    BYU

    L 34-20

    Home

    10/16/2021

    UNLV

    -

    Away

    10/22/2021

    Colorado State

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Hawaii

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    New Mexico State

    -

    Away

    UNLV Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Iowa State

    L 48-3

    Home

    9/24/2021

    Fresno State

    L 38-30

    Away

    10/2/2021

    UTSA

    L 24-17

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Utah State

    -

    Home

    10/21/2021

    San Jose State

    -

    Home

    10/29/2021

    Nevada

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    New Mexico

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Utah State at UNLV

    TV CHANNEL: CBS Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
