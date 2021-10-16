Sep 24, 2021; Fresno, California, USA; UNLV Rebels running back Charles Williams (8) is congratulated by tight end Giovanni Fauolo Sr. (45) after scoring a touchdown against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first quarter at Bulldog Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah State Aggies (3-2, 0-0 MWC) will clash with a fellow MWC squad when they go to the UNLV Rebels (0-5, 0-0 MWC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Allegiant Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch UNLV vs. Utah State

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Stadium: Allegiant Stadium

Utah State and UNLV Stats

The Aggies rack up 29.2 points per game, 7.2 fewer than the Rebels allow per outing (36.4).

The Aggies have turned the ball over three more times (9 total) than the Rebels have forced a turnover (6) this season.

The Aggies have allowed their opponents to score 30.6 points per game, 12.0 more than the 18.6 the Rebels are scoring per contest.

The Rebels have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Aggies have forced a turnover (6) this season.

Utah State Players to Watch

Logan Bonner has 1,235 passing yards (247.0 ypg) to lead Utah State, completing 58% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and six interceptions this season.

Calvin Tyler Jr. has carried the ball 79 times for a team-high 417 yards (83.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year.

This season John Gentry has racked up 158 yards (31.6 per game) on 36 attempts.

Deven Thompkins' team-high 639 receiving yards (127.8 yards per game) have come on 38 receptions with four touchdowns.

Brandon Bowling has put together a 386-yard season so far (77.2 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, hauling in 24 passes.

Derek Wright's 15 catches have yielded 220 yards (44.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

UNLV Players to Watch

Cameron Friel has thrown for 512 yards (102.4 ypg) to lead UNLV, completing 64.6% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and three interceptions this season.

Charles Williams has carried the ball 94 times for a team-high 404 yards (80.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He has also caught five passes for 109 yards (21.8 per game).

This season Doug Brumfield has collected 109 yards (21.8 per game) on 19 attempts with two touchdowns.

Steve Jenkins' 217 receiving yards (43.4 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 14 receptions and two touchdowns.

Kyle Willams has racked up 159 receiving yards (31.8 yards per game), reeling in 14 passes this year.

Utah State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Air Force W 49-45 Away 9/25/2021 Boise State L 27-3 Home 10/1/2021 BYU L 34-20 Home 10/16/2021 UNLV - Away 10/22/2021 Colorado State - Home 10/30/2021 Hawaii - Home 11/6/2021 New Mexico State - Away

UNLV Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Iowa State L 48-3 Home 9/24/2021 Fresno State L 38-30 Away 10/2/2021 UTSA L 24-17 Away 10/16/2021 Utah State - Home 10/21/2021 San Jose State - Home 10/29/2021 Nevada - Away 11/6/2021 New Mexico - Away

