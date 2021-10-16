Utah State's high-powered offense heads to Las Vegas, looking to get back on track against UNLV.

Last time fans saw the Aggies, they fell to in-state rival No. 14 BYU on Oct. 1. On Saturday, they return to the field for a Mountain West matchup against UNLV.

How to Watch: Utah State vs. UNLV

Game Date: Oct. 16, 2021

Game Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV: CBS Sports Network

So far this season, the Aggies have scored 30-plus points in three of their five games. They've averaged 493.8 yards per game, which ranks second among Mountain West teams and 14th overall in the nation.

Leading Utah State's offense is senior receiver Deven Thompkins. A deep threat, Thompkins is averaging 16.8 yards per catch and 127.8 yards per game. He's the only Mountain West receiver averaging over 100 yards per game and ranks fourth in the nation in that category.

Utah State has won five straight games against UNLV, with back-to-back 50-point performances. That includes a 59-28 victory when the team's last met in 2018. A win on Saturday would tie the record for longest winning streak in the series, which Utah State leads 18-6 all-time. Be sure to watch this Mountain West battle live.

