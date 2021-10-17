Utah vs. Arizona State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

Oct 9, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; Utah Utes running back Tavion Thomas (9) breaks away from USC Trojans safety Isaiah Pola-Mao (21) during the fourth quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

The Utah Utes (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) take on a fellow Pac-12 foe when they host the No. 18 Arizona State Sun Devils (5-1, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Utah vs. Arizona State

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Betting Information for Utah vs. Arizona State

Favorite Spread Total Utah -1 51

Utah and Arizona State Stats

The Utes put up 14.6 more points per game (30.8) than the Sun Devils allow (16.2).

The Utes have eight giveaways this season, while the Sun Devils have nine takeaways .

The Sun Devils have averaged 10.3 more points scored this year (33.3) than the Utes have allowed (23.0).

This year the Sun Devils have turned the ball over nine times, two more than the Utes' takeaways (7).

Utah Players to Watch

Cameron Rising leads Utah with 625 passing yards (125.0 ypg) on 56-of-85 passing with seven touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season. He also adds 105 rushing yards (21.0 ypg) on 16 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Micah Bernard, has carried the ball 47 times for 265 yards (53.0 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also caught 12 passes for 89 yards (17.8 per game).

This season Tavion Thomas has collected 247 yards (49.4 per game) on 37 attempts with three touchdowns.

Brant Kuithe's 192 receiving yards (38.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 20 receptions and one touchdown.

Dalton Kincaid has grabbed 12 passes for 188 yards (37.6 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Solomon Enis' 13 grabs have yielded 143 yards (28.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Arizona State Players to Watch

Jayden Daniels has thrown for 1,269 yards (211.5 ypg) to lead Arizona State, completing 70.1% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also run for 366 yards (61.0 ypg) on 55 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Rachaad White, has carried the ball 77 times for 421 yards (70.2 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He's also caught 24 passes for 226 yards (37.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Ricky Pearsall's team-high 256 receiving yards (42.7 yards per game) have come on 19 receptions with two touchdowns.

Curtis Hodges has grabbed 12 passes for 256 yards (42.7 yards per game) this year.

LV Bunkley-Shelton's 18 catches have yielded 234 yards (39.0 ypg) and one touchdown.

