Sep 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7), center, celebrates with his teammates after their win against the Washington State Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

The USC Trojans (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) take on a fellow Pac-12 foe when they host the Utah Utes (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch USC vs. Utah

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Stadium: United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum

United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

USC and Utah Stats

The Trojans average 11.1 more points per game (33.4) than the Utes surrender (22.3).

This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Utes' takeaways (6).

The Utes have scored 28.0 points per game this season, 3.6 more than the Trojans have given up.

The Utes have eight giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 10 takeaways .

USC Players to Watch

Kedon Slovis has thrown for 1,118 yards (223.6 ypg) to lead USC, completing 64.6% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Keaontay Ingram has carried the ball 60 times for a team-high 349 yards (69.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Vavae Malepeai has rushed for 196 yards (39.2 per game) on 51 carries with one touchdown.

Drake London's team-leading 670 receiving yards (134.0 yards per game) have come on 48 receptions with four touchdowns.

Tahj Washington has totaled 221 receiving yards (44.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 18 passes this year.

Gary Bryant Jr. has hauled in 14 grabs for 110 yards (22.0 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

Utah Players to Watch

Charlie Brewer leads Utah with 484 passing yards (161.3 ypg) on 48-of-79 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Micah Bernard has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 247 yards (61.8 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 77 yards (19.3 per game).

This season Tavion Thomas has collected 134 yards (33.5 per game) on 21 attempts with two touchdowns.

Brant Kuithe's 163 receiving yards (40.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 17 receptions and one touchdown.

Dalton Kincaid has put up a 148-yard season so far (37.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in nine passes.

Solomon Enis' 13 receptions this season have resulted in 143 yards (35.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

USC Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/18/2021 Washington State W 45-14 Away 9/25/2021 Oregon State L 45-27 Home 10/2/2021 Colorado W 37-14 Away 10/9/2021 Utah - Home 10/23/2021 Notre Dame - Away 10/30/2021 Arizona - Home 11/6/2021 Arizona State - Away

Utah Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 BYU L 26-17 Away 9/18/2021 San Diego State L 33-31 Away 9/25/2021 Washington State W 24-13 Home 10/9/2021 USC - Away 10/16/2021 Arizona State - Home 10/23/2021 Oregon State - Away 10/30/2021 UCLA - Home

Regional restrictions apply.