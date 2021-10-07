The USC Trojans (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) take on a fellow Pac-12 foe when they host the Utah Utes (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch USC vs. Utah
- Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV: FOX
- Stadium: United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum
- Stadium: United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum
USC and Utah Stats
- The Trojans average 11.1 more points per game (33.4) than the Utes surrender (22.3).
- This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Utes' takeaways (6).
- The Utes have scored 28.0 points per game this season, 3.6 more than the Trojans have given up.
- The Utes have eight giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 10 takeaways .
USC Players to Watch
- Kedon Slovis has thrown for 1,118 yards (223.6 ypg) to lead USC, completing 64.6% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
- Keaontay Ingram has carried the ball 60 times for a team-high 349 yards (69.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
- This season Vavae Malepeai has rushed for 196 yards (39.2 per game) on 51 carries with one touchdown.
- Drake London's team-leading 670 receiving yards (134.0 yards per game) have come on 48 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Tahj Washington has totaled 221 receiving yards (44.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 18 passes this year.
- Gary Bryant Jr. has hauled in 14 grabs for 110 yards (22.0 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.
Utah Players to Watch
- Charlie Brewer leads Utah with 484 passing yards (161.3 ypg) on 48-of-79 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- Micah Bernard has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 247 yards (61.8 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 77 yards (19.3 per game).
- This season Tavion Thomas has collected 134 yards (33.5 per game) on 21 attempts with two touchdowns.
- Brant Kuithe's 163 receiving yards (40.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 17 receptions and one touchdown.
- Dalton Kincaid has put up a 148-yard season so far (37.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in nine passes.
- Solomon Enis' 13 receptions this season have resulted in 143 yards (35.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
USC Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Washington State
W 45-14
Away
9/25/2021
Oregon State
L 45-27
Home
10/2/2021
Colorado
W 37-14
Away
10/9/2021
Utah
-
Home
10/23/2021
Notre Dame
-
Away
10/30/2021
Arizona
-
Home
11/6/2021
Arizona State
-
Away
Utah Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
BYU
L 26-17
Away
9/18/2021
San Diego State
L 33-31
Away
9/25/2021
Washington State
W 24-13
Home
10/9/2021
USC
-
Away
10/16/2021
Arizona State
-
Home
10/23/2021
Oregon State
-
Away
10/30/2021
UCLA
-
Home
