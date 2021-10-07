    • October 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Utah Utes vs. USC Trojans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 25, 2021; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7), center, celebrates with his teammates after their win against the Washington State Cougars at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Swinger-USA TODAY Sports

    The USC Trojans (3-2, 0-0 Pac-12) take on a fellow Pac-12 foe when they host the Utah Utes (2-2, 0-0 Pac-12) on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum. Check out the story below for all the details you need to know, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch USC vs. Utah

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
    • TV: FOX
    • Stadium: United Airlines Field at LA Memorial Coliseum
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    USC and Utah Stats

    • The Trojans average 11.1 more points per game (33.4) than the Utes surrender (22.3).
    • This year, the Trojans have turned the ball over 10 times, four more than the Utes' takeaways (6).
    • The Utes have scored 28.0 points per game this season, 3.6 more than the Trojans have given up.
    • The Utes have eight giveaways this season, while the Trojans have 10 takeaways .

    USC Players to Watch

    • Kedon Slovis has thrown for 1,118 yards (223.6 ypg) to lead USC, completing 64.6% of his passes and collecting seven touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.
    • Keaontay Ingram has carried the ball 60 times for a team-high 349 yards (69.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
    • This season Vavae Malepeai has rushed for 196 yards (39.2 per game) on 51 carries with one touchdown.
    • Drake London's team-leading 670 receiving yards (134.0 yards per game) have come on 48 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Tahj Washington has totaled 221 receiving yards (44.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 18 passes this year.
    • Gary Bryant Jr. has hauled in 14 grabs for 110 yards (22.0 ypg) and three touchdowns this season.

    Utah Players to Watch

    • Charlie Brewer leads Utah with 484 passing yards (161.3 ypg) on 48-of-79 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
    • Micah Bernard has carried the ball 42 times for a team-high 247 yards (61.8 per game), with one touchdown this year. He's also tacked on nine catches for 77 yards (19.3 per game).
    • This season Tavion Thomas has collected 134 yards (33.5 per game) on 21 attempts with two touchdowns.
    • Brant Kuithe's 163 receiving yards (40.8 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 17 receptions and one touchdown.
    • Dalton Kincaid has put up a 148-yard season so far (37.0 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in nine passes.
    • Solomon Enis' 13 receptions this season have resulted in 143 yards (35.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    USC Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Washington State

    W 45-14

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Oregon State

    L 45-27

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Colorado

    W 37-14

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Utah

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Notre Dame

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Arizona

    -

    Home

    11/6/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Away

    Utah Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/11/2021

    BYU

    L 26-17

    Away

    9/18/2021

    San Diego State

    L 33-31

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Washington State

    W 24-13

    Home

    10/9/2021

    USC

    -

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Arizona State

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Oregon State

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    UCLA

    -

    Home

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Utah at USC

    TV CHANNEL: FOX
    Time
    8:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
