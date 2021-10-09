Utah looks to stay undefeated in Pac-12 play as it heads to Los Angeles to face USC.

Two weeks ago, Utah beat Washington State 24-13 to earn its first Pac-12 win of 2021. With an extra week to prepare coming off a bye, the Utes head to Los Angeles—a city that hasn't been kind to them in the past—for a meeting with USC.

How to Watch: Utah vs. USC

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

In 10 all-time meetings with the Trojans in LA, Utah is just 1-9. USC also leads the all-time series 13-6, with wins in seven of the last 10 matchups.

USC enters this game looking to right the ship after a rocky few weeks. The Trojans have lost back-to-back games to fall to 3-2 and 2-2 in conference.

Under interim head coach Donte Williams, the Trojans have the second-best offense in the Pac-12, averaging 439.2 yards per game. Sophomore wide receiver Drake London is a rising superstar, leading the nation with 670 receiving yards through five games.

On the other side, Utah counters with a linebacking core highlighted by Devin Lloyd and Nephi Sewell. Those two rank second and fourth respectively in tackles per game among Pac-12 players.

