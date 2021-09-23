Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) moves out to pass against the San Diego State Aztecs during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Pac-12 opponents match up when the Utah Utes (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) and the Washington State Cougars (1-2, 0-0 Pac-12) square off on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Utah vs. Washington State

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Stadium: Rice-Eccles Stadium

Rice-Eccles Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Utah vs. Washington State

Favorite Spread Total Utah -14.5 53.5

Utah and Washington State Stats

The Utes put up 29.3 points per game, comparable to the 31.7 per contest the Cougars surrender.

The Utes have turned the ball over five times this season, two fewer than the Cougars have forced (7).

The Cougars have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game this year (27) as the Utes have allowed (25.3).

The Cougars have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Utes have forced a turnover (3) this season.

Utah Players to Watch

Charlie Brewer leads Utah with 484 passing yards (161.3 ypg) on 48-of-79 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.

Micah Bernard's team-high 228 rushing yards (76 per game) have come on 35 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added eight catches for 65 yards (21.7 per game).

This season Tavion Thomas has rushed for 133 yards (44.3 per game) on 20 carries with two touchdowns.

Brant Kuithe's team-high 138 receiving yards (46 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with one touchdown.

Solomon Enis has recorded 129 receiving yards (43 yards per game) and one touchdown, reeling in 12 passes this year.

Dalton Kincaid's eight catches have netted him 121 yards (40.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Washington State Players to Watch

Jayden de Laura has 575 passing yards (191.7 ypg) to lead Washington State, completing 61.4% of his passes and recording six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 66 rushing yards (22 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Max Borghi has carried the ball 37 times for a team-high 217 yards (72.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on three catches for 51 yards (17 per game).

This season Deon McIntosh has taken 17 carries for 86 yards (28.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Calvin Jackson Jr.'s 262 receiving yards (87.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 18 receptions with one touchdown.

Travell Harris has totaled 152 receiving yards (50.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns, reeling in 18 passes this year.

De'Zhaun Stribling's nine catches this season have resulted in 88 yards (29.3 ypg).

Regional restrictions apply.