How to Watch UTEP at Boise State

UTEP will look to be the first 3-0 team in the country and upset Boise State Friday night.

UTEP is one of just two teams in FBS with a 2-0 record so far this year. UCLA is the other one, but the Bruins have the week off. That gives the Miners a chance to be the first and only 3-0 team in FBS for at least a week.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 10, 2021

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

In order for UTEP to get to that 3-0 mark, the Miners must upset a Boise State team that took a tough loss in Week 1.

Boise State traveled Orlando for a Thursday night battle with UCF. After nearly a weather delay that stretched nearly three hours, the Broncos jumped all over the Knights, scoring the first 21 points. But Boise State could not sustain that start and dropped a heartbreaking 36-31 game.

The loss was a tough one especially with the way it started. The Broncos will look to bounce back against a team that they should beat, but is coming in with a lot of confidence after winning their first two games.

UTEP has beat New Mexico State and Bethune Cookman to start the year. Those wins don't jump off the page, but considering the Miners went 1-11 in 2019, earning wins is a big deal.

Extending the win streak to three won't be easy as the Broncos are a much better team, but UTEP could catch them on a bit of a hangover after the tough loss. Boise State will look to avoid that and pick up a much-needed win against the Miners on Friday night.

