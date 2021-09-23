UTSA vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan throws the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Jrca5141

The UTSA Roadrunners (3-0) visit the Memphis Tigers (3-0) at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Memphis vs. UTSA

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium

Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Memphis and UTSA Stats

The Tigers score 42.7 points per game, 28.4 more than the Roadrunners surrender per outing (14.3).

This year, the Tigers have three turnovers, two fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (5).

The Roadrunners have averaged 7.3 more points this season (39.3) than the Tigers have allowed (32.0).

The Roadrunners have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Memphis Players to Watch

Seth Henigan has thrown for 841 yards (280.3 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 61.3% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and one interception this season.

The team's top rusher, Brandon Thomas, has carried the ball 50 times for 421 yards (140.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.

This season Rodrigues Clark has rushed for 162 yards (54.0 per game) on 19 carries with one touchdown.

Calvin Austin III's 391 receiving yards (130.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 21 receptions and six touchdowns.

Sean Dykes has grabbed 11 passes for 155 yards (51.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Javon Ivory's eight receptions have turned into 132 yards (44.0 ypg).

UTSA Players to Watch

Frank Harris has 662 passing yards (220.7 ypg) to lead UTSA, completing 66.3% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 92 rushing yards (30.7 ypg) on 19 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Sincere McCormick has carried the ball 61 times for a team-high 268 yards (89.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Brenden Brady has piled up 22 carries for 97 yards (32.3 per game) and two touchdowns.

Zakhari Franklin's 346 receiving yards (115.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with three touchdowns.

Joshua Cephus has put together a 208-yard season so far (69.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 20 passes.

De'Corian Clark's 10 grabs have netted him 127 yards (42.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Memphis Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Nicholls State W 42-17 Home 9/11/2021 Arkansas State W 55-50 Away 9/18/2021 Mississippi State W 31-29 Home 9/25/2021 UTSA - Home 10/2/2021 Temple - Away 10/9/2021 Tulsa - Away 10/14/2021 Navy - Home

UTSA Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Illinois W 37-30 Away 9/11/2021 Lamar W 54-0 Home 9/18/2021 Middle Tennessee W 27-13 Home 9/25/2021 Memphis - Away 10/2/2021 UNLV - Home 10/9/2021 Western Kentucky - Away 10/16/2021 Rice - Home

Regional restrictions apply.