UTSA vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

September 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch UTSA Roadrunners vs. Memphis Tigers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan throws the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Jrca5141

Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan throws the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Jrca5141

The UTSA Roadrunners (3-0) visit the Memphis Tigers (3-0) at the Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, September 25, 2021. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Memphis vs. UTSA

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Memphis and UTSA Stats

  • The Tigers score 42.7 points per game, 28.4 more than the Roadrunners surrender per outing (14.3).
  • This year, the Tigers have three turnovers, two fewer than the Roadrunners have takeaways (5).
  • The Roadrunners have averaged 7.3 more points this season (39.3) than the Tigers have allowed (32.0).
  • The Roadrunners have turned the ball over two more times (4 total) than the Tigers have forced a turnover (2) this season.

Memphis Players to Watch

  • Seth Henigan has thrown for 841 yards (280.3 ypg) to lead Memphis, completing 61.3% of his passes and recording eight touchdown passes and one interception this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Brandon Thomas, has carried the ball 50 times for 421 yards (140.3 per game), with three touchdowns this year.
  • This season Rodrigues Clark has rushed for 162 yards (54.0 per game) on 19 carries with one touchdown.
  • Calvin Austin III's 391 receiving yards (130.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 21 receptions and six touchdowns.
  • Sean Dykes has grabbed 11 passes for 155 yards (51.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.
  • Javon Ivory's eight receptions have turned into 132 yards (44.0 ypg).

UTSA Players to Watch

  • Frank Harris has 662 passing yards (220.7 ypg) to lead UTSA, completing 66.3% of his passes and throwing three touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 92 rushing yards (30.7 ypg) on 19 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • Sincere McCormick has carried the ball 61 times for a team-high 268 yards (89.3 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season Brenden Brady has piled up 22 carries for 97 yards (32.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
  • Zakhari Franklin's 346 receiving yards (115.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 22 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Joshua Cephus has put together a 208-yard season so far (69.3 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in 20 passes.
  • De'Corian Clark's 10 grabs have netted him 127 yards (42.3 ypg) and one touchdown.

Memphis Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Nicholls State

W 42-17

Home

9/11/2021

Arkansas State

W 55-50

Away

9/18/2021

Mississippi State

W 31-29

Home

9/25/2021

UTSA

-

Home

10/2/2021

Temple

-

Away

10/9/2021

Tulsa

-

Away

10/14/2021

Navy

-

Home

UTSA Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Illinois

W 37-30

Away

9/11/2021

Lamar

W 54-0

Home

9/18/2021

Middle Tennessee

W 27-13

Home

9/25/2021

Memphis

-

Away

10/2/2021

UNLV

-

Home

10/9/2021

Western Kentucky

-

Away

10/16/2021

Rice

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Texas-San Antonio at Memphis

TV CHANNEL: ESPN
Time
3:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_16747598
MLB

How to Watch Giants at Padres

2 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs quarterback Lucas Johnson (7) catches a pass in th end zone for two point conversion against Utah Utes cornerback Malone Mataele (15) during overtime at Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Towson vs. San Diego State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

3 minutes ago
Colorado State Rams quarterback Patrick O'Brien (12) looks to make a pass in the first quarter of the game against the Wyoming Cowboys at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colo. on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020 at Canvas Stadium. 110520 Csuvwyfb 08 Bb
NCAA Football

Colorado State vs. Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

4 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback J.J. McCarthy (9) passes in the second half against the Northern Illinois Huskies at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Rutgers vs. Michigan: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

5 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; An assistant trainer escorts Florida State Seminoles running back Lawrance Toafili (9) to the locker room during the second half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Truist Field. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Louisville vs. Florida State: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

5 minutes ago
Memphis Tigers quarterback Seth Henigan throws the ball against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021. Jrca5141
NCAA Football

UTSA vs. Memphis: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

6 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Purdue Boilermakers quarterback Jack Plummer (13) is helped up after being tackled by Notre Dame Fighting Irish safety Kyle Hamilton (14) in the third quarter at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Illinois vs. Purdue: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

7 minutes ago
Sep 18, 2021; Laramie, Wyoming, USA; Wyoming Cowboys running back Xazavian Valladay (6) scores a touchdown against the Ball State Cardinals during the fourth quarter at Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Babbitt-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

Wyoming vs. UConn: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/25/2021

7 minutes ago
Sep 19, 2021; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) drops back to pass looking at wide receiver Terrace Marshall Jr. (88) during the second half at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
NFL

Carolina Panthers vs. Houston Texans: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time | 9/23/2021

8 minutes ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy