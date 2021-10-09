How to Watch UTSA vs. Western Kentucky

The University of Texas, San Antonio will look to keep its unbeaten streak alive when it travels to play Western Kentucky.

UTSA (5-0, 1-0) has been one of the biggest Group of 5 surprises in the country so far. Can it keep that momentum going on the road against Western Kentucky (1-3, 0-0)?

How to Watch: Texas-San Antonio at Western Kentucky

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 7:00 p.m. ET



TV: Stadium / fubo Sports Network (Canada)

The Roadrunners are 5-0 for the second time ever after a 24-17 win over UNLV. Three of the team's five wins have come by one score, but Jeff Traylor's team is still grinding out wins.

Defensively, this UTSA team has been tough at the line of scrimmage, limiting opponents to 71.2 rushing yards per game, the fifth-best mark in the FBS.

On offense, the team is led by one of the country's best running backs, Sincere McCormick. He has 541 yards and six touchdowns so far. Quarterback Frank Harris is completing 68.8% of his passes with six touchdowns and two picks.

But while the Roadrunners have looked strong on both sides of the ball, this is a game that will really test this defense.

The Hilltoppers lead the FBS in passing yards per game by a wide margin at 441.5 per contest. For comparison's sake, Virginia is second at 398.0.

Despite playing just four games so far, Zappe ranks fifth in the FBS in passing yards. The closest player to only have played four games is C.J. Stroud at No. 26 overall.

WKU has struggled to win games because of the team's defensive struggles, as it allows the 116th most points in the country. But this offense can put up points on anyone, including scoring 31 against Michigan State. UTSA should be on upset alert.

