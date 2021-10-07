The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) and the UTSA Roadrunners (5-0, 0-0 C-USA) square off on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in a clash of C-USA opponents. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. UTSA
- Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: fubo Sports Network
- Stadium: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Western Kentucky and UTSA Stats
- The Hilltoppers score 21.4 more points per game (39.0) than the Roadrunners give up (17.6).
- The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over three times this season, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have forced (10).
- The Roadrunners' average points scored this year (34.6) and the Hilltoppers' average points allowed (35.0) are within 0.4 points.
- The Roadrunners have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Hilltoppers have forced (3).
Western Kentucky Players to Watch
- Bailey Zappe has thrown for 1,712 yards (428.0 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 72.7% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Noah Whittington, has carried the ball 21 times for 111 yards (27.8 per game) this year.
- This season Adam Cofield has taken 26 carries for 97 yards (24.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Jerreth Sterns' 546 receiving yards (136.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 40 receptions and five touchdowns.
- Mitchell Tinsley has recorded 346 receiving yards (86.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes this year.
- Malachi Corley's 27 catches have netted him 253 yards (63.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
UTSA Players to Watch
- Frank Harris has thrown for 1,126 yards (225.2 ypg) to lead UTSA, completing 68.8% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 113 rushing yards (22.6 ypg) on 33 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Sincere McCormick's team-high 541 rushing yards (108.2 per game) have come on 132 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
- This season Brenden Brady has rushed for 140 yards (28.0 per game) on 37 carries with two touchdowns.
- Zakhari Franklin's 397 receiving yards (79.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 receptions with four touchdowns.
- Joshua Cephus has collected 374 receiving yards (74.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes this year.
- De'Corian Clark's 17 grabs have turned into 236 yards (47.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Western Kentucky Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/11/2021
Army
L 38-35
Away
9/25/2021
Indiana
L 33-31
Home
10/2/2021
Michigan State
L 48-31
Away
10/9/2021
UTSA
-
Home
10/16/2021
Old Dominion
-
Away
10/23/2021
Florida International
-
Away
10/30/2021
Charlotte
-
Home
UTSA Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
Middle Tennessee
W 27-13
Home
9/25/2021
Memphis
W 31-28
Away
10/2/2021
UNLV
W 24-17
Home
10/9/2021
Western Kentucky
-
Away
10/16/2021
Rice
-
Home
10/23/2021
Louisiana Tech
-
Away
11/6/2021
UTEP
-
Away
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
October
9
2021
Texas-San Antonio at Western Kentucky
TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
Time
7:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)