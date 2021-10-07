    • October 7, 2021
    Publish date:

    How to Watch UTSA Roadrunners vs. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 2, 2021; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Western Kentucky Hilltoppers quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) runs with the ball while looking to pass during the first quarter against the Michigan State Spartans at Spartan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports

    The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (1-3, 0-0 C-USA) and the UTSA Roadrunners (5-0, 0-0 C-USA) square off on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium in a clash of C-USA opponents. Keep reading below for all the details you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Western Kentucky vs. UTSA

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
    • TV: fubo Sports Network
    • Stadium: Houchens Industries-L.T. Smith Stadium
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    Western Kentucky and UTSA Stats

    • The Hilltoppers score 21.4 more points per game (39.0) than the Roadrunners give up (17.6).
    • The Hilltoppers have turned the ball over three times this season, seven fewer than the Roadrunners have forced (10).
    • The Roadrunners' average points scored this year (34.6) and the Hilltoppers' average points allowed (35.0) are within 0.4 points.
    • The Roadrunners have turned the ball over five times this season, two more turnovers than the Hilltoppers have forced (3).

    Western Kentucky Players to Watch

    • Bailey Zappe has thrown for 1,712 yards (428.0 ypg) to lead Western Kentucky, completing 72.7% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season.
    • The team's top rusher, Noah Whittington, has carried the ball 21 times for 111 yards (27.8 per game) this year.
    • This season Adam Cofield has taken 26 carries for 97 yards (24.3 per game) and two touchdowns.
    • Jerreth Sterns' 546 receiving yards (136.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 40 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Mitchell Tinsley has recorded 346 receiving yards (86.5 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 21 passes this year.
    • Malachi Corley's 27 catches have netted him 253 yards (63.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    UTSA Players to Watch

    • Frank Harris has thrown for 1,126 yards (225.2 ypg) to lead UTSA, completing 68.8% of his passes and collecting six touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 113 rushing yards (22.6 ypg) on 33 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Sincere McCormick's team-high 541 rushing yards (108.2 per game) have come on 132 carries, with six touchdowns this year.
    • This season Brenden Brady has rushed for 140 yards (28.0 per game) on 37 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Zakhari Franklin's 397 receiving yards (79.4 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 receptions with four touchdowns.
    • Joshua Cephus has collected 374 receiving yards (74.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes this year.
    • De'Corian Clark's 17 grabs have turned into 236 yards (47.2 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    Western Kentucky Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/11/2021

    Army

    L 38-35

    Away

    9/25/2021

    Indiana

    L 33-31

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Michigan State

    L 48-31

    Away

    10/9/2021

    UTSA

    -

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Old Dominion

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Florida International

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Charlotte

    -

    Home

    UTSA Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    Middle Tennessee

    W 27-13

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Memphis

    W 31-28

    Away

    10/2/2021

    UNLV

    W 24-17

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Western Kentucky

    -

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Rice

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Louisiana Tech

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    UTEP

    -

    Away

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Texas-San Antonio at Western Kentucky

    TV CHANNEL: fubo Sports Network
    Time
    7:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
