How to Watch Vanderbilt at Colorado State

Vanderbilt and Colorado State are both looking for the first win of the year when they battle Saturday night.

Vanderbilt and Colorado State both fell victim to upsets against FCS schools this past weekend. The Rams looked like they had a shot but still fell 42-23 to South Dakota State. Vanderbilt, on the other hand, looked completely inept on offense as they got beat 23-3 by East Tennessee State.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Vanderbilt at Colorado State game on fuboTV

The Commodores come into this game looking for their first win since 2019 when they beat East Tennessee State in their penultimate game. It has been a rough stretch for Vanderbilt, and it doesn't look like it's going to get much better playing in the SEC.

Colorado State hasn't struggled as much, but it has also faced a rough couple of years. The Rams were a team that was up there as one of the better Group of Five contenders, but they have only won eight games total in the last three years. They went just 1-4 last year with their only win coming against Wyoming.

Even with the struggles that Colorado State has had recently, they enter the game Saturday evening as a big favorite against Vanderbilt. The Commodores have a new coach, but it hasn't changed the outcome on the field yet.

Both of these teams have a tall hill to climb to get back up to respectability. Getting a win Saturday will be a step in the right direction and have at least one of these teams feeling better about its chances the rest of the year.

