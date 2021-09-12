How to Watch Vanderbilt at Colorado State

September 12, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Vanderbilt Commodores at Colorado State Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Vanderbilt and Colorado State are both looking for the first win of the year when they battle Saturday night.
Author:

Vanderbilt and Colorado State both fell victim to upsets against FCS schools this past weekend. The Rams looked like they had a shot but still fell 42-23 to South Dakota State. Vanderbilt, on the other hand, looked completely inept on offense as they got beat 23-3 by East Tennessee State.

How to Watch:

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 p.m. ET

TV: CBSSN

Live stream the Vanderbilt at Colorado State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Commodores come into this game looking for their first win since 2019 when they beat East Tennessee State in their penultimate game. It has been a rough stretch for Vanderbilt, and it doesn't look like it's going to get much better playing in the SEC.

Colorado State hasn't struggled as much, but it has also faced a rough couple of years. The Rams were a team that was up there as one of the better Group of Five contenders, but they have only won eight games total in the last three years. They went just 1-4 last year with their only win coming against Wyoming.

Even with the struggles that Colorado State has had recently, they enter the game Saturday evening as a big favorite against Vanderbilt. The Commodores have a new coach, but it hasn't changed the outcome on the field yet.

Both of these teams have a tall hill to climb to get back up to respectability. Getting a win Saturday will be a step in the right direction and have at least one of these teams feeling better about its chances the rest of the year.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
11
2021

Vanderbilt Commodores at Colorado State Rams

TV CHANNEL: CBSSN
Time
10:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Dec 12, 2020; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Keyon Henry-Brooks (21) runs for a first down during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch Vanderbilt at Colorado State

Dec 5, 2020; Carson, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Jordan Byrd (15) is pursued by Colorado State Rams linebacker Dequan Jackson (5) in the third quarrter at Dignity Health Sports Park. SDSU defeated CSU 29-17. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch Arizona vs. San Diego State

Montana State
NCAAFB

How to Watch Drake at Montana State

Florida State
NCAAFB

How to Watch Jacksonville State at Florida State

Nov 28, 2020; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Joe Milton (5) rushes against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
NCAAFB

How to Watch Washington at Michigan

Denny Hamlin
NASCAR

How to Watch Federated Auto Parts 400 Salute to First Responders

Indiana Hoosiers Michael Penix Jr
NCAAFB

How to Watch Idaho at Indiana

Kentucky Wildcats
NCAAFB

How to Watch Kentucky vs. Missouri

New Mexico State
NCAAFB

How to Watch New Mexico State at New Mexico

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy