How to Watch Vanderbilt at Colorado State

How to Watch Vanderbilt Commodores at Colorado State Rams: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
Vanderbilt and Colorado State both fell victim to upsets against FCS schools this past weekend. The Rams looked like they had a shot but still fell 42-23 to South Dakota State. Vanderbilt, on the other hand, looked completely inept on offense as they got beat 23-3 by East Tennessee State.
How to Watch:
Date: Sept. 11, 2021
Time: 10:00 p.m. ET
TV: CBSSN
Live stream the Vanderbilt at Colorado State game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
The Commodores come into this game looking for their first win since 2019 when they beat East Tennessee State in their penultimate game. It has been a rough stretch for Vanderbilt, and it doesn't look like it's going to get much better playing in the SEC.
Colorado State hasn't struggled as much, but it has also faced a rough couple of years. The Rams were a team that was up there as one of the better Group of Five contenders, but they have only won eight games total in the last three years. They went just 1-4 last year with their only win coming against Wyoming.
Even with the struggles that Colorado State has had recently, they enter the game Saturday evening as a big favorite against Vanderbilt. The Commodores have a new coach, but it hasn't changed the outcome on the field yet.
Both of these teams have a tall hill to climb to get back up to respectability. Getting a win Saturday will be a step in the right direction and have at least one of these teams feeling better about its chances the rest of the year.
