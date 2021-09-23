September 23, 2021
How to Watch Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Georgia Bulldogs: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs quarterback JT Daniels (18) makes adjustment before running a play against the South Carolina Gamecocks during the first half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joshua L. Jones/Athens Banner-Herald via USA TODAY NETWORK

The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will do battle with a fellow SEC squad when they go to the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Georgia

Betting Information for Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

Georgia vs Vanderbilt Betting Information

FavoriteSpreadTotal

Georgia

-35.5

53

Georgia and Vanderbilt Stats

  • The Bulldogs rack up 7.0 more points per game (35.3) than the Commodores give up (28.3).
  • The Bulldogs have turned the ball over six times this season, five more turnovers than the Commodores have forced (1).
  • The Commodores have scored 16.7 points per game this year, 9.0 more than the Bulldogs have given up.
  • The Commodores have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (6).

Georgia Players to Watch

  • JT Daniels leads Georgia with 438 passing yards (146.0 ypg) on 45-of-61 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
  • Zamir White's team-high 159 rushing yards (53.0 per game) have come on 28 carries, with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Kendall Milton has collected 119 yards (39.7 per game) on 24 carries.
  • Brock Bowers' 203 receiving yards (67.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 14 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Jermaine Burton has put together a 173-yard season so far (57.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in eight passes.
  • Adonai Mitchell's six receptions are good enough for 119 yards (39.7 ypg) and one touchdown.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

  • Ken Seals leads Vanderbilt with 553 passing yards (184.3 ypg) on 63-of-114 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
  • The team's top rusher, Re'Mahn Davis, has carried the ball 44 times for 211 yards (70.3 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Rocko Griffin has rushed for 131 yards (43.7 per game) on 28 carries.
  • Chris Pierce's team-high 181 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) have come on 14 receptions with one touchdown.
  • Will Sheppard has put up a 169-yard season so far (56.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in 19 passes.
  • Cam Johnson's 15 receptions have yielded 125 yards (41.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Georgia at Vanderbilt

TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
2021-09-25T16:00:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
