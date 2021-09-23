The No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs (3-0, 0-0 SEC) will do battle with a fellow SEC squad when they go to the Vanderbilt Commodores (1-2, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, September 25, 2021 at Vanderbilt Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Georgia
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Stadium: Vanderbilt Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!
Betting Information for Georgia vs. Vanderbilt
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Georgia
-35.5
53
Georgia and Vanderbilt Stats
- The Bulldogs rack up 7.0 more points per game (35.3) than the Commodores give up (28.3).
- The Bulldogs have turned the ball over six times this season, five more turnovers than the Commodores have forced (1).
- The Commodores have scored 16.7 points per game this year, 9.0 more than the Bulldogs have given up.
- The Commodores have turned the ball over five times, one fewer times than the Bulldogs have forced turnovers (6).
Georgia Players to Watch
- JT Daniels leads Georgia with 438 passing yards (146.0 ypg) on 45-of-61 passing with three touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
- Zamir White's team-high 159 rushing yards (53.0 per game) have come on 28 carries, with one touchdown this year.
- This season Kendall Milton has collected 119 yards (39.7 per game) on 24 carries.
- Brock Bowers' 203 receiving yards (67.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 14 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Jermaine Burton has put together a 173-yard season so far (57.7 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, reeling in eight passes.
- Adonai Mitchell's six receptions are good enough for 119 yards (39.7 ypg) and one touchdown.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Ken Seals leads Vanderbilt with 553 passing yards (184.3 ypg) on 63-of-114 passing with three touchdowns compared to three interceptions this season.
- The team's top rusher, Re'Mahn Davis, has carried the ball 44 times for 211 yards (70.3 per game), with one touchdown this year.
- This season Rocko Griffin has rushed for 131 yards (43.7 per game) on 28 carries.
- Chris Pierce's team-high 181 receiving yards (60.3 yards per game) have come on 14 receptions with one touchdown.
- Will Sheppard has put up a 169-yard season so far (56.3 receiving yards per game), hauling in 19 passes.
- Cam Johnson's 15 receptions have yielded 125 yards (41.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
September
25
2021
Georgia at Vanderbilt
TV CHANNEL: SECN
Time
2021-09-25T16:00:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)