Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

How to Watch Vanderbilt Commodores vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time
The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3, 0-0 SEC) will clash with a fellow SEC squad when they welcome in the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt
- Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- TV: SECN
- Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium
- Live Stream on fuboTV:
South Carolina and Vanderbilt Stats
- The Gamecocks put up 22.0 points per game, 14.2 fewer than the Commodores give up per matchup (36.2).
- The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four more turnovers than the Commodores have forced (6).
- The Commodores have averaged 8.7 fewer points per game this season (13.3) than the Gamecocks have allowed (22.0).
- The Commodores have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Gamecocks have forced turnovers (14).
South Carolina Players to Watch
- Luke Doty has thrown for 733 yards (122.2 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 59.5% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception this season.
- Kevin Harris' team-high 210 rushing yards (35.0 per game) have come on 62 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Juju McDowell has piled up 41 carries for 191 yards (31.8 per game).
- Josh Vann's 344 receiving yards (57.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 19 receptions and two touchdowns.
- Jalen Brooks has collected 181 receiving yards (30.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes this year.
- Jaheim Bell's 10 receptions have turned into 145 yards (24.2 ypg) and one touchdown.
Vanderbilt Players to Watch
- Ken Seals has 1,086 passing yards (181.0 ypg) to lead Vanderbilt, completing 55.3% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
- Rocko Griffin's team-high 227 rushing yards (37.8 per game) have come on 64 carries, with one touchdown this year.
- This season Re'Mahn Davis has rushed for 211 yards (35.2 per game) on 44 carries with one touchdown.
- Will Sheppard's team-leading 333 receiving yards (55.5 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Chris Pierce has hauled in 29 passes for 315 yards (52.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Devin Boddie Jr.'s 22 grabs have netted him 191 yards (31.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
South Carolina Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
Kentucky
L 16-10
Home
10/2/2021
Troy
W 23-14
Home
10/9/2021
Tennessee
L 45-20
Away
10/16/2021
Vanderbilt
-
Home
10/23/2021
Texas A&M
-
Away
11/6/2021
Florida
-
Home
11/13/2021
Missouri
-
Away
Vanderbilt Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/25/2021
Georgia
L 62-0
Home
10/2/2021
UConn
W 30-28
Home
10/9/2021
Florida
L 42-0
Away
10/16/2021
South Carolina
-
Away
10/23/2021
Mississippi State
-
Home
10/30/2021
Missouri
-
Home
11/13/2021
Kentucky
-
Home
Regional restrictions apply.
