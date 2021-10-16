Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Vanderbilt Commodores vs. South Carolina Gamecocks: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Sep 25, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Luke Doty (4) scrambles against the Kentucky Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

    Sep 25, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Luke Doty (4) scrambles against the Kentucky Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

    The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3, 0-0 SEC) will clash with a fellow SEC squad when they welcome in the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

    South Carolina and Vanderbilt Stats

    • The Gamecocks put up 22.0 points per game, 14.2 fewer than the Commodores give up per matchup (36.2).
    • The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four more turnovers than the Commodores have forced (6).
    • The Commodores have averaged 8.7 fewer points per game this season (13.3) than the Gamecocks have allowed (22.0).
    • The Commodores have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Gamecocks have forced turnovers (14).

    South Carolina Players to Watch

    • Luke Doty has thrown for 733 yards (122.2 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 59.5% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception this season.
    • Kevin Harris' team-high 210 rushing yards (35.0 per game) have come on 62 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Juju McDowell has piled up 41 carries for 191 yards (31.8 per game).
    • Josh Vann's 344 receiving yards (57.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 19 receptions and two touchdowns.
    • Jalen Brooks has collected 181 receiving yards (30.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes this year.
    • Jaheim Bell's 10 receptions have turned into 145 yards (24.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Vanderbilt Players to Watch

    • Ken Seals has 1,086 passing yards (181.0 ypg) to lead Vanderbilt, completing 55.3% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.
    • Rocko Griffin's team-high 227 rushing yards (37.8 per game) have come on 64 carries, with one touchdown this year.
    • This season Re'Mahn Davis has rushed for 211 yards (35.2 per game) on 44 carries with one touchdown.
    • Will Sheppard's team-leading 333 receiving yards (55.5 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with two touchdowns.
    • Chris Pierce has hauled in 29 passes for 315 yards (52.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Devin Boddie Jr.'s 22 grabs have netted him 191 yards (31.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    South Carolina Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Kentucky

    L 16-10

    Home

    10/2/2021

    Troy

    W 23-14

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Tennessee

    L 45-20

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Vanderbilt

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Texas A&M

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Florida

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Away

    Vanderbilt Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/25/2021

    Georgia

    L 62-0

    Home

    10/2/2021

    UConn

    W 30-28

    Home

    10/9/2021

    Florida

    L 42-0

    Away

    10/16/2021

    South Carolina

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Mississippi State

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    Missouri

    -

    Home

    11/13/2021

    Kentucky

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Vanderbilt at South Carolina

    TV CHANNEL: SECN
    Time
    4:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    Florida Gators linebacker Antwuan Powell (52) sacks Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Ken Seals (8) during a football game between the Florida Gators and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. October 9, 2021. Flagi 100921 Gatorsvandyfb 40
    NCAA Football

    South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    3 minutes ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Luke Doty (4) scrambles against the Kentucky Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    3 minutes ago
    USATSI_13610649 (1)
    Soccer

    How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC

    33 minutes ago
    Oct 1, 2021; College Park, Maryland, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes running back Tyler Goodson (15) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Maryland Terrapins during the second half at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Taetsch-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Purdue vs. Iowa

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_16827014
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Kent State at Western Michigan

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_16831188
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Arizona vs. Colorado

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_16733166
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Toledo vs. Central Michigan

    33 minutes ago
    Sep 18, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs running back Ronnie Rivers (20) runs against UCLA Bruins defensive back Mo Osling III (7) in the third quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Richard Mackson-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Fresno State vs. Wyoming

    33 minutes ago
    USATSI_16925008
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch Kentucky Wildcats at Georgia Bulldogs

    33 minutes ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy