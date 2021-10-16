Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

Sep 25, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Luke Doty (4) scrambles against the Kentucky Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks (3-3, 0-0 SEC) will clash with a fellow SEC squad when they welcome in the Vanderbilt Commodores (2-4, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Williams-Brice Stadium. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: SECN

SECN Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium

South Carolina and Vanderbilt Stats

The Gamecocks put up 22.0 points per game, 14.2 fewer than the Commodores give up per matchup (36.2).

The Gamecocks have turned the ball over 10 times this season, four more turnovers than the Commodores have forced (6).

The Commodores have averaged 8.7 fewer points per game this season (13.3) than the Gamecocks have allowed (22.0).

The Commodores have turned the ball over 12 times, two fewer times than the Gamecocks have forced turnovers (14).

South Carolina Players to Watch

Luke Doty has thrown for 733 yards (122.2 ypg) to lead South Carolina, completing 59.5% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes and one interception this season.

Kevin Harris' team-high 210 rushing yards (35.0 per game) have come on 62 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season Juju McDowell has piled up 41 carries for 191 yards (31.8 per game).

Josh Vann's 344 receiving yards (57.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 19 receptions and two touchdowns.

Jalen Brooks has collected 181 receiving yards (30.2 yards per game) and one touchdown, hauling in 14 passes this year.

Jaheim Bell's 10 receptions have turned into 145 yards (24.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Ken Seals has 1,086 passing yards (181.0 ypg) to lead Vanderbilt, completing 55.3% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes and seven interceptions this season.

Rocko Griffin's team-high 227 rushing yards (37.8 per game) have come on 64 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Re'Mahn Davis has rushed for 211 yards (35.2 per game) on 44 carries with one touchdown.

Will Sheppard's team-leading 333 receiving yards (55.5 yards per game) have come on 31 receptions with two touchdowns.

Chris Pierce has hauled in 29 passes for 315 yards (52.5 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Devin Boddie Jr.'s 22 grabs have netted him 191 yards (31.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

South Carolina Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Kentucky L 16-10 Home 10/2/2021 Troy W 23-14 Home 10/9/2021 Tennessee L 45-20 Away 10/16/2021 Vanderbilt - Home 10/23/2021 Texas A&M - Away 11/6/2021 Florida - Home 11/13/2021 Missouri - Away

Vanderbilt Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/25/2021 Georgia L 62-0 Home 10/2/2021 UConn W 30-28 Home 10/9/2021 Florida L 42-0 Away 10/16/2021 South Carolina - Away 10/23/2021 Mississippi State - Home 10/30/2021 Missouri - Home 11/13/2021 Kentucky - Home

