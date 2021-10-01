Sep 25, 2021; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Robert Beal Jr. (33) tackles Vanderbilt Commodores running back Rocko Griffin (24) for a loss during the first half at Vanderbilt Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Vanderbilt Commodores (1-3) host the UConn Huskies (0-5) at Vanderbilt Stadium on Saturday, October 2, 2021. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. UConn

Game Day: Saturday, October 2, 2021

Saturday, October 2, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Vanderbilt Stadium

Betting Information for Vanderbilt vs. UConn

Favorite Spread Total Vanderbilt -14.5 51

Vanderbilt and UConn Stats

The Commodores score 29.1 fewer points per game (12.5) than the Huskies allow (41.6).

The Commodores have turned the ball over eight times this season, four more turnovers than the Huskies have forced (4).

The Huskies have averaged 22.6 fewer points per game (14.2) than the Commodores have allowed (36.8).

The Huskies have turned the ball over eight times this season, six more turnovers than the Commodores have forced (2).

Vanderbilt Players to Watch

Ken Seals has 561 passing yards (140.3 ypg) to lead Vanderbilt, completing 52.8% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and four interceptions this season.

Re'Mahn Davis' team-high 211 rushing yards (52.8 per game) have come on 44 carries, with one touchdown this year.

This season Rocko Griffin has racked up 36 carries for 138 yards (34.5 per game).

Chris Pierce's 187 receiving yards (46.8 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's totaled 15 receptions and one touchdown.

Will Sheppard has reeled in 19 passes for 169 yards (42.3 yards per game) this year.

Cam Johnson's 16 receptions have netted him 135 yards (33.8 ypg) and two touchdowns.

UConn Players to Watch

Tyler Phommachanh has thrown for 280 yards (56 ypg) to lead UConn, completing 46.2% of his passes and collecting one touchdown pass and two interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 74 rushing yards (14.8 ypg) on 23 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Nathan Carter has carried the ball 35 times for a team-high 141 yards (28.2 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Kevin Mensah has rushed for 131 yards (26.2 per game) on 44 carries.

Aaron Turner's 102 receiving yards (20.4 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 11 receptions.

Keelan Marion has caught nine passes for 100 yards (20 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jay Rose's five grabs have netted him 66 yards (13.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

