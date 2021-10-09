How to Watch Vanderbilt at Florida

Vanderbilt heads to SEC foe Florida to play the No. 20 Gators on Saturday at noon.

Florida has three wins, two against Florida Atlantic and South Florida and a conference win versus Tennessee. The Gators have a quality loss to SEC powerhouse, No. 1 ranked Alabama, but they dropped a bad loss at Kentucky last week.

How to Watch Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Florida Gators Online:

Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: SEC Network

They will try to jumpstart a winning streak again against Vanderbilt.

The Commodores are 2-3. They've lost to East Tennessee State, Stanford and No. 2 ranked Georgia. They beat Colorado State and most recently Connecticut.

Vanderbilt is brought onto the field by quarterback Ken Seals. He has 894 passing yards and a TD/Int ratio of 1.0. His favorite target has been Chris Pierce Jr. with 24 receptions for 290 yards and a touchdown.

Florida has a two-headed monster at quarterback between Emory Jones and Anthony Richardson. Jones has 871 yards passing and 439 yards rushing with seven total touchdowns. Richardson has 200 yards passing and 300 yards rushing with four total touchdowns. Between them and Malik Davis, they rank No. 4 in the nation in rushing yards per game.

They have almost single-handedly kept this Gators' team afloat, averaging 509.2 yards per game which is good for No. 13 in the nation. They should be able to do just that again against a team that gives up 447.2 yards per game to opposing offenses.

