September 18, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Stanford Cardinal: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Coming off of its major upset win over USC, Sanford heads east to visit the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Author:

The Pac-12 has given fans some of the best upsets of the young 2021 college football season. Among them was unranked Stanford's 42-28 beatdown of then-No. 14 USC last week.

Looking to follow up on that impressive performance, the Cardinal now head east for a game against SEC opponent Vanderbilt. 

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Stanford:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN U

You can stream the Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Stanford Cardinal game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Like Stanford, Vanderbilt enters the game 1-1. The Commodores had a shocking loss in their opener, falling 23-3 at home to FCS East Tennessee State, but rebounded last week with a 24-21 win over Colorado State.

Last week, Stanford running back Nathaniel Peat was a key in the Cardinal win, rushing for 115 yards and a touchdown on just six carries. That included an 87-yard touchdown run to set the tone early.

Meanwhile, after struggling to throw the ball in its first game, Vanderbilt found more success through the air in Week 2. Sophomore quarterback Ken Seals totaled 238 yards and two touchdowns against the Rams on 27-of-42 passing.

Saturday's game will be the first time Vanderbilt and Stanford meet on the football field. 

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Stanford Cardinal

TV CHANNEL: SEC Network
Time
8:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_15960420
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Louisville at Nebraska in NCAA Women's Volleyball

USATSI_15961407
NCAA Women's Volleyball

How to Watch Iowa State at Minnesota in NCAA Women's Volleyball

USATSI_16735653
NCAA Football

How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Tulane

USATSI_16738025
NCAA Football

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Stanford

USATSI_16763365
NCAA Football

How to Watch Stony Brook at Oregon

USATSI_16736733
NASCAR

How to Watch Bass Pro Shops Night Race

UAB
NCAA Football

How to Watch Alabama-Birmingham at North Texas

USATSI_16734600
NCAA Football

How to Watch Auburn at Penn State

USATSI_16733277
NCAA Football

How to Watch Utah State at Air Force

Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy