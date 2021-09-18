Coming off of its major upset win over USC, Sanford heads east to visit the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Pac-12 has given fans some of the best upsets of the young 2021 college football season. Among them was unranked Stanford's 42-28 beatdown of then-No. 14 USC last week.

Looking to follow up on that impressive performance, the Cardinal now head east for a game against SEC opponent Vanderbilt.

How to Watch Vanderbilt vs. Stanford:

Game Date: Sep. 18, 2021

Game Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN U

Like Stanford, Vanderbilt enters the game 1-1. The Commodores had a shocking loss in their opener, falling 23-3 at home to FCS East Tennessee State, but rebounded last week with a 24-21 win over Colorado State.

Last week, Stanford running back Nathaniel Peat was a key in the Cardinal win, rushing for 115 yards and a touchdown on just six carries. That included an 87-yard touchdown run to set the tone early.

Meanwhile, after struggling to throw the ball in its first game, Vanderbilt found more success through the air in Week 2. Sophomore quarterback Ken Seals totaled 238 yards and two touchdowns against the Rams on 27-of-42 passing.

Saturday's game will be the first time Vanderbilt and Stanford meet on the football field.