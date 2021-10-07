    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Villanova Wildcats vs. James Madison Dukes: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 25, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Villanova Wildcats running back Jalen Jackson (36) jumps over Penn State Nittany Lions defense during the fourth quarter against at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Villanova 38-17. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

    The James Madison Dukes (4-0, 0-0 CAA) and Villanova Wildcats (3-1, 0-0 CAA) will meet on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field, in a clash of CAA rivals. Below is an article containing all the info you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch James Madison vs. Villanova

    • Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
    • Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
    • TV: NBC Sports Networks
    • Stadium: Bridgeforth Stadium and Zane Showker Field
    • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

    James Madison and Villanova Stats

    • The Dukes rack up 45.8 points per game, 28.0 more than the Wildcats surrender per contest (17.8).
    • The Dukes have turned the ball over zero times this season, one fewer than the Wildcats have forced (1).
    • The Wildcats have put an average of 38.3 points per game on the board this season, 22.8 more than the 15.5 the Dukes have surrendered.
    • This year the Wildcats have turned the ball over one time, one more than the Dukes' takeaways (0).

    James Madison Players to Watch

    • Cole Johnson has thrown for 1,127 yards (281.8 ypg) to lead James Madison, completing 74.6% of his passes and collecting 14 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 51 rushing yards (12.8 ypg) on 21 carries with one rushing touchdown.
    • Latrele Palmer has carried the ball 45 times for a team-high 276 yards (69.0 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Kaelon Black has racked up 27 carries for 165 yards (41.3 per game).
    • Antwane Wells Jr.'s 350 receiving yards (87.5 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 26 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Kris Thornton has put up a 322-yard season so far (80.5 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 30 passes.
    • Scott Bracey has hauled in seven receptions for 122 yards (30.5 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

    Villanova Players to Watch

    • Daniel Smith has 820 passing yards (205.0 ypg) to lead Villanova, completing 62.5% of his passes and throwing 10 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.
    • Justin Covington's team-high 322 rushing yards (80.5 per game) have come on 50 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Jalen Jackson has collected 136 yards (34.0 per game) on 21 carries with one touchdown.
    • Rayjoun Pringle's team-high 251 receiving yards (62.8 yards per game) have come on 10 receptions with five touchdowns.
    • Jaaron Hayek has recorded 228 receiving yards (57.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, reeling in 17 passes this year.
    • Dez Boykin's 12 catches have yielded 152 yards (38.0 ypg) and two touchdowns.

    James Madison Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/11/2021

    Maine

    W 55-7

    Home

    9/18/2021

    Weber State

    W 37-24

    Away

    10/2/2021

    New Hampshire

    W 23-21

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Villanova

    -

    Home

    10/16/2021

    Richmond

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Delaware

    -

    Away

    10/30/2021

    Elon

    -

    Home

    Villanova Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/11/2021

    Bucknell

    W 55-3

    Home

    9/18/2021

    Richmond

    W 34-27

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Penn State

    L 38-17

    Away

    10/9/2021

    James Madison

    -

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Albany (NY)

    -

    Away

    10/23/2021

    Rhode Island

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    William & Mary

    -

    Home

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Villanova at James Madison

    TV CHANNEL: NBC Sports Networks
    Time
    2:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
