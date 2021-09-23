Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Noah Cain (21) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Villanova Wildcats (3-0). Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Villanova

Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021

Saturday, September 25, 2021 Game Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Stadium: Beaver Stadium

Penn State and Villanova Stats

The Nittany Lions average 18.3 more points per game (29.3) than the Wildcats surrender (11.0).

The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Wildcats have forced (0).

The Wildcats have scored 45.3 points per game this year, 31.0 more than the Nittany Lions have given up.

The Wildcats have zero giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have six takeaways .

Penn State Players to Watch

Sean Clifford has been a dual threat to lead Penn State in both passing and rushing. He has 757 passing yards (252.3 ypg), completing 71.3% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 95 yards (31.7 ypg) on 22 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Noah Cain's team-high 162 rushing yards (54.0 per game) have come on 47 carries, with three touchdowns this year. He's also added eight catches for 57 yards (19.0 per game).

Jahan Dotson's 245 receiving yards (81.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with three touchdowns.

Parker Washington has put together a 153-yard season so far (51.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in 18 passes.

KeAndre Lambert-Smith has hauled in nine grabs for 111 yards (37.0 ypg) this season.

Villanova Players to Watch

Daniel Smith leads Villanova with 598 passing yards (199.3 ypg) on 45-of-70 passing with eight touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.

Justin Covington's team-high 307 rushing yards (102.3 per game) have come on 44 carries, with two touchdowns this year.

This season DeeWil Barlee has rushed for 103 yards (34.3 per game) on 15 carries.

Jaaron Hayek's team-leading 202 receiving yards (67.3 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with three touchdowns.

Rayjoun Pringle has caught six passes for 144 yards (48.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Dez Boykin's 10 receptions have netted him 133 yards (44.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Penn State Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Wisconsin W 16-10 Away 9/11/2021 Ball State W 44-13 Home 9/18/2021 Auburn W 28-20 Home 9/25/2021 Villanova - Home 10/2/2021 Indiana - Home 10/9/2021 Iowa - Away 10/23/2021 Illinois - Home

Villanova Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/4/2021 Lehigh W 47-3 Away 9/11/2021 Bucknell W 55-3 Home 9/18/2021 Richmond W 34-27 Home 9/25/2021 Penn State - Away 10/9/2021 James Madison - Away 10/16/2021 Albany (NY) - Away 10/23/2021 Rhode Island - Home

