September 23, 2021
How to Watch Villanova Wildcats vs. Penn State Nittany Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 18, 2021; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions running back Noah Cain (21) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Beaver Stadium. Penn State defeated Auburn 28-20. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Villanova Wildcats (3-0). Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Penn State vs. Villanova

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV: Big Ten Network
  • Stadium: Beaver Stadium
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Penn State and Villanova Stats

  • The Nittany Lions average 18.3 more points per game (29.3) than the Wildcats surrender (11.0).
  • The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Wildcats have forced (0).
  • The Wildcats have scored 45.3 points per game this year, 31.0 more than the Nittany Lions have given up.
  • The Wildcats have zero giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have six takeaways .

Penn State Players to Watch

  • Sean Clifford has been a dual threat to lead Penn State in both passing and rushing. He has 757 passing yards (252.3 ypg), completing 71.3% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 95 yards (31.7 ypg) on 22 carries with one rushing touchdown.
  • Noah Cain's team-high 162 rushing yards (54.0 per game) have come on 47 carries, with three touchdowns this year. He's also added eight catches for 57 yards (19.0 per game).
  • Jahan Dotson's 245 receiving yards (81.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Parker Washington has put together a 153-yard season so far (51.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in 18 passes.
  • KeAndre Lambert-Smith has hauled in nine grabs for 111 yards (37.0 ypg) this season.

Villanova Players to Watch

  • Daniel Smith leads Villanova with 598 passing yards (199.3 ypg) on 45-of-70 passing with eight touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
  • Justin Covington's team-high 307 rushing yards (102.3 per game) have come on 44 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
  • This season DeeWil Barlee has rushed for 103 yards (34.3 per game) on 15 carries.
  • Jaaron Hayek's team-leading 202 receiving yards (67.3 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with three touchdowns.
  • Rayjoun Pringle has caught six passes for 144 yards (48.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
  • Dez Boykin's 10 receptions have netted him 133 yards (44.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.

Penn State Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Wisconsin

W 16-10

Away

9/11/2021

Ball State

W 44-13

Home

9/18/2021

Auburn

W 28-20

Home

9/25/2021

Villanova

-

Home

10/2/2021

Indiana

-

Home

10/9/2021

Iowa

-

Away

10/23/2021

Illinois

-

Home

Villanova Schedule and Results

DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

9/4/2021

Lehigh

W 47-3

Away

9/11/2021

Bucknell

W 55-3

Home

9/18/2021

Richmond

W 34-27

Home

9/25/2021

Penn State

-

Away

10/9/2021

James Madison

-

Away

10/16/2021

Albany (NY)

-

Away

10/23/2021

Rhode Island

-

Home

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Villanova at Penn State

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

