The No. 6 Penn State Nittany Lions (3-0) take on an FCS opponent, the Villanova Wildcats (3-0). Check out the article below for all the info you need to know, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Penn State vs. Villanova
- Game Day: Saturday, September 25, 2021
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- TV: Big Ten Network
- Stadium: Beaver Stadium
Penn State and Villanova Stats
- The Nittany Lions average 18.3 more points per game (29.3) than the Wildcats surrender (11.0).
- The Nittany Lions have turned the ball over one time this season, one more turnover than the Wildcats have forced (0).
- The Wildcats have scored 45.3 points per game this year, 31.0 more than the Nittany Lions have given up.
- The Wildcats have zero giveaways this season, while the Nittany Lions have six takeaways .
Penn State Players to Watch
- Sean Clifford has been a dual threat to lead Penn State in both passing and rushing. He has 757 passing yards (252.3 ypg), completing 71.3% of his passes and throwing four touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's rushed for 95 yards (31.7 ypg) on 22 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- Noah Cain's team-high 162 rushing yards (54.0 per game) have come on 47 carries, with three touchdowns this year. He's also added eight catches for 57 yards (19.0 per game).
- Jahan Dotson's 245 receiving yards (81.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 20 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Parker Washington has put together a 153-yard season so far (51.0 receiving yards per game), hauling in 18 passes.
- KeAndre Lambert-Smith has hauled in nine grabs for 111 yards (37.0 ypg) this season.
Villanova Players to Watch
- Daniel Smith leads Villanova with 598 passing yards (199.3 ypg) on 45-of-70 passing with eight touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
- Justin Covington's team-high 307 rushing yards (102.3 per game) have come on 44 carries, with two touchdowns this year.
- This season DeeWil Barlee has rushed for 103 yards (34.3 per game) on 15 carries.
- Jaaron Hayek's team-leading 202 receiving yards (67.3 yards per game) have come on 13 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Rayjoun Pringle has caught six passes for 144 yards (48.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.
- Dez Boykin's 10 receptions have netted him 133 yards (44.3 ypg) and two touchdowns.
Penn State Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Wisconsin
W 16-10
Away
9/11/2021
Ball State
W 44-13
Home
9/18/2021
Auburn
W 28-20
Home
9/25/2021
Villanova
-
Home
10/2/2021
Indiana
-
Home
10/9/2021
Iowa
-
Away
10/23/2021
Illinois
-
Home
Villanova Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/4/2021
Lehigh
W 47-3
Away
9/11/2021
Bucknell
W 55-3
Home
9/18/2021
Richmond
W 34-27
Home
9/25/2021
Penn State
-
Away
10/9/2021
James Madison
-
Away
10/16/2021
Albany (NY)
-
Away
10/23/2021
Rhode Island
-
Home
How To Watch
September
25
2021
Villanova at Penn State
TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/EST
