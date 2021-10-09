How to Watch Wildcats vs. Dukes

    • October 9, 2021
    How to Watch Villanova at James Madison in College Football: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    The Villanova Wildcats are set for a Saturday afternoon showdown against the James Madison Dukes.
    Coming into this week's slate of college football games, there are plenty of Power 5 conference matchups to keep a close eye on. There are also some games between smaller programs that have big implications but are flying under the radar.

    One of those games is the matchup between Villanova and James Madison.

    How to Watch: Wildcats at Dukes

    Game Date: Oct. 9, 2021

    Game Time: 2:00 p.m. ET

    TV: NBC Sports Washington

    Live stream Villanova at James Madison on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

    With a big game on the line, both of these teams are ranked. James Madison is currently No. 3 in the FCS, while Villanova holds the No. 11 spot. This is a showdown between two very powerful football teams.

    Villanova comes into this game with a 3-1 record this year. Its only loss came by a final score of 38-17 against Penn State, a team that is currently ranked fourth among FBS programs. 

    On the other side of the field, James Madison holds a 4-0 record. The Dukes have picked up wins over No. 9 Weber State and No. 25 New Hampshire. Adding a win over No. 11 Villanova would be a big deal for the Dukes.

    Regional restrictions may apply.

    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16918081
