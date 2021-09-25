The Villanova Wildcats will head to Happy Valley and try to stun No. 6 Penn State at Beaver Stadium.

College football has proved through three weeks that anything can happen. Even if the Wildcats have a 3.2% chance to win this game, the Penn State Nittany Lions shouldn't look ahead to next week.

How to Watch: Wildcats vs. Nittany Lions

Game Date: Sept. 25th, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Villanova enters this contest 3-0. They beat Lehigh 47-3, Bucknell 55-3 and Richmond 34-27, creating a 103-point differential. However, this game will definitely prove to be different than Villanova's last three. Villanova's quarterback Daniel Smith has 598 passing yards, which is No. 2 in the nation, and eight touchdowns, which is No. 3 in the nation.

Penn State also brings a three-game undefeated streak into this game. They have beat No. 12 ranked Wisconsin (16-10), Ball State (44-13), and No. 22 ranked Auburn (28-20).

Sam Clifford has 757 passing yards on the season and four touchdowns. Running back Noah Cain has 162 yards and three touchdowns. Penn State also boast three 100-yard receivers (Jahan Dotson, Parker Washington, and Keandre Lambert-Smith).

Villanova must bring its A game against the No. 6 ranked team in the nation. Penn State must use its home field advantage.

