September 25, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
Search
Publish date:

How to Watch Villanova Wildcats at Penn State Nittany Lions: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Villanova Wildcats will head to Happy Valley and try to stun No. 6 Penn State at Beaver Stadium.
Author:

College football has proved through three weeks that anything can happen. Even if the Wildcats have a 3.2% chance to win this game, the Penn State Nittany Lions shouldn't look ahead to next week.

How to Watch: Wildcats vs. Nittany Lions

Game Date: Sept. 25th, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: Big Ten Network

Live stream Villanova vs. Penn State on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Villanova enters this contest 3-0. They beat Lehigh 47-3, Bucknell 55-3 and Richmond 34-27, creating a 103-point differential. However, this game will definitely prove to be different than Villanova's last three. Villanova's quarterback Daniel Smith has 598 passing yards, which is No. 2 in the nation, and eight touchdowns, which is No. 3 in the nation.

Penn State also brings a three-game undefeated streak into this game. They have beat No. 12 ranked Wisconsin (16-10), Ball State (44-13), and No. 22 ranked Auburn (28-20).

Sam Clifford has 757 passing yards on the season and four touchdowns. Running back Noah Cain has 162 yards and three touchdowns. Penn State also boast three 100-yard receivers (Jahan Dotson, Parker Washington, and Keandre Lambert-Smith).

Villanova must bring its A game against the No. 6 ranked team in the nation. Penn State must use its home field advantage.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Villanova Wildcats at Penn State Nittany Lions

TV CHANNEL: Big Ten Network
Time
12:00
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 18, 2021; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers running back Corey Kiner (21) is tackled as he leaps over Central Michigan Chippewas defensive back Dishon McNary (25) during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch LSU vs. Mississippi State

just now
USATSI_16733628
NCAA Football

How to Watch SMU at TCU

just now
USATSI_16784112
NCAA Football

How to Watch Boise State at Utah State

just now
Georgia Bulldogs
NCAA Football

How to Watch Georgia vs. Vanderbilt

just now
Sep 18, 2021; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish running back Kyren Williams (23) runs the ball on a punt return in the fourth quarter against the Purdue Boilermakers at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Notre Dame vs. Wisconsin

just now
USATSI_16767158
NCAA Football

How to Watch Missouri at Boston College

just now
Sep 2, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Bowling Green Falcons quarterback Matt McDonald (3) passes the ball against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
NCAA Football

How to Watch Bowling Green vs. Minnesota

just now
USATSI_16781498
NCAA Football

How to Watch Ohio at Northwestern

just now
USATSI_16778297
NCAA Football

How to Watch Army vs. Miami (Ohio)

just now
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy