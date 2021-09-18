How to Watch Virginia at North Carolina

September 18, 2021
How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers at North Carolina Tar Heels: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Cavaliers travel to North Carolina to face Sam Howell and the Tar Heels in their first conference game of the year.
The undefeated Cavaliers open their Atlantic Coast Conference season Saturday at No. 21 North Carolina.

The Cavaliers' two wins so far this season came against Illinois, 42-14, and William and Mary, 43-0. Virginia put its strong offense on display in both contests.

How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ACC Network (G)

You can live stream Virginia Cavaliers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Virginia ranks eighth in the nation in passing yards per game. Quarterback Brennan Armstrong has thrown for 744 yards and seven touchdowns in his two games with only one interception.

North Carolina started the season with big expectations behind veteran quarterback Sam Howell, but a season-opening 17-10 loss to conference foe Virginia Tech brought their hopes crashing down to earth.

Howell is still averaging 280.0 yards per game and has a touchdown to interception ratio of 1.33.

The Tar Heels could use a rebound win against a conference opponent, while the Cavaliers will look for an upset of a top-25 team.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

September
18
2021

Virginia Cavaliers at North Carolina Tar Heels

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network (G)
Time
7:30
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NCAA Football

