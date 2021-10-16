Virginia vs. Duke: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

Oct 9, 2021; Durham, North Carolina, Duke Blue Devils quarterback Jordan Moore (8) runs a keeper through the hole against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets during the third quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Howard-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Cavaliers (4-2, 0-0 ACC) host an ACC battle against the Duke Blue Devils (3-3, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Scott Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Virginia vs. Duke

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV: NESN

NESN Stadium: Scott Stadium

Betting Information for Virginia vs. Duke

Favorite Spread Total Virginia -10.5 69.5

Virginia and Duke Stats

The Cavaliers rack up 5.4 more points per game (34.2) than the Blue Devils allow (28.8).

This year, the Cavaliers have turned the ball over nine times, while the Blue Devils have forced nine.

The Blue Devils have averaged 3.0 more points scored this season (31.5) than the Cavaliers have allowed (28.5).

This season the Blue Devils have turned the ball over 10 times, six more than the Cavaliers' takeaways (4).

Virginia Players to Watch

Brennan Armstrong leads Virginia with 2,460 passing yards (410.0 ypg) on 185-of-284 passing with 17 touchdowns compared to six interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Wayne Taulapapa, has carried the ball 38 times for 185 yards (30.8 per game), with two touchdowns this year.

This season Keytaon Thompson has rushed for 127 yards (21.2 per game) on 17 carries with two touchdowns, while also hauling in 419 yards (69.8 per game) on 29 catches.

Dontayvion Wicks' team-high 554 receiving yards (92.3 yards per game) have come on 25 receptions with five touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV has put together a 426-yard season so far (71.0 receiving yards per game) with four touchdowns, reeling in 43 passes.

Duke Players to Watch

Gunnar Holmberg has 1,616 passing yards (269.3 ypg) to lead Duke, completing 72.5% of his passes and throwing six touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 188 rushing yards (31.3 ypg) on 62 carries with six rushing touchdowns.

Mataeo Durant has carried the ball 149 times for a team-high 788 yards (131.3 per game), with nine touchdowns this year. He has also caught 13 passes for 178 yards (29.7 per game) and one touchdown.

This season Jordan Waters has collected 188 yards (31.3 per game) on 35 attempts with one touchdown.

Jake Bobo's team-high 529 receiving yards (88.2 yards per game) have come on 45 receptions with one touchdown.

Jalon Calhoun has totaled 428 receiving yards (71.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 30 passes this year.

