September 11, 2021
How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

In a battle of blue and orange, Virginia and Illinois face off in Week 2 with both sides looking for their second win of the season.
The 1-1 Illinois Fighting Illini visit the 1-0 Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday in an ACC-Big 10 clash. It will be just the third meeting all-time between the two schools, with Illinois taking two previous matchups in the 1990s.

It will be the first FBS game of the year for the Cavaliers, who beat William & Mary 43-0 to open their season last week. Meanwhile, Illinois is coming off a 37-30 loss at the hands of UTSA, which followed their Week 0 upset win over Nebraska.

Date: Sept. 11, 2021

Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV Channel: ACC Network

You can stream the Virginia Cavaliers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini game online with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Illinois may have a mid-season quarterback competition on its hands. Brandon Peters began the season as the starter but left the opener early with a shoulder injury. Artur Sitkowski has performed well in his place, completing 59% of his passes for 390 yards and five touchdowns with no picks in two games. If he keeps that performance up, it will be a tough choice for head coach Bret Bielema when Peters is cleared to play.

Meanwhile, Virginia quarterback Brennan Armstrong is coming off of a 339-yard, two-touchdown performance a week ago. His top receiver was Dontayvion Wicks, who caught four passes for 94 yards.

This game has a rare 11:00 a.m. ET kickoff from Charlottesville. You can catch the action on the ACC Network.

Regional restrictions may apply.

September
11
2021

Virginia Cavaliers vs. Illinois Fighting Illini

TV CHANNEL: ACC Network
11:00
AM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
How to Watch Virginia vs. Illinois

