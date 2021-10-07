    • October 7, 2021
    How to Watch Virginia Cavaliers vs. Louisville Cardinals: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Sep 17, 2021; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Jalen Mitchell (15) runs the ball against UCF Knights defensive back Quadric Bullard (37) during the second half at Cardinal Stadium. Louisville defeated Central Florida 42-35. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

    The Louisville Cardinals (3-2, 0-0 ACC) and Virginia Cavaliers (3-2, 0-0 ACC), ACC rivals, will do battle at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Louisville vs. Virginia

    Louisville and Virginia Stats

    • The Cardinals average 32.2 points per game, 4.6 more than the Cavaliers give up per contest (27.6).
    • The Cardinals have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (3) this season.
    • The Cavaliers have averaged 6.0 more points this year (34.2) than the Cardinals have allowed (28.2).
    • The Cavaliers have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (6) this season.

    Louisville Players to Watch

    • Micale Cunningham has thrown for 1,306 yards (261.2 ypg) to lead Louisville, completing 63.8% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 309 yards (61.8 ypg) on 70 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.
    • Jalen Mitchell's team-high 331 rushing yards (66.2 per game) have come on 77 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added eight catches for 80 yards (16.0 per game).
    • Marshon Ford's team-leading 241 receiving yards (48.2 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Jordan Watkins has reeled in 18 passes for 215 yards (43.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
    • Ahmari Huggins-Bruce's nine grabs have netted him 189 yards (37.8 ypg) and one touchdown.

    Virginia Players to Watch

    • Brennan Armstrong has 1,973 passing yards (394.6 ypg) to lead Virginia, completing 64.7% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 67 rushing yards (13.4 ypg) on 44 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • The team's top rusher, Wayne Taulapapa, has carried the ball 28 times for 143 yards (28.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
    • This season Keytaon Thompson has rushed for 125 yards (25.0 per game) on 14 carries with one touchdown, while also hauling in 287 yards (57.4 per game) on 20 catches.
    • Dontayvion Wicks' 535 receiving yards (107.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 24 receptions and five touchdowns.
    • Billy Kemp IV has put up a 362-yard season so far (72.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes.

    Louisville Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/17/2021

    UCF

    W 42-35

    Home

    9/25/2021

    Florida State

    W 31-23

    Away

    10/2/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 37-34

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Virginia

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Boston College

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    NC State

    -

    Away

    11/6/2021

    Clemson

    -

    Home

    Virginia Schedule and Results

    DateOpponentScoreHome/Away

    9/18/2021

    North Carolina

    L 59-39

    Away

    9/24/2021

    Wake Forest

    L 37-17

    Home

    9/30/2021

    Miami

    W 30-28

    Away

    10/9/2021

    Louisville

    -

    Away

    10/16/2021

    Duke

    -

    Home

    10/23/2021

    Georgia Tech

    -

    Home

    10/30/2021

    BYU

    -

    Away

    How To Watch

    October
    9
    2021

    Virginia at Louisville

    TV CHANNEL: ACCN
    Time
    3:00
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
