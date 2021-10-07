The Louisville Cardinals (3-2, 0-0 ACC) and Virginia Cavaliers (3-2, 0-0 ACC), ACC rivals, will do battle at Cardinal Stadium on Saturday, October 9, 2021. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.
How to Watch Louisville vs. Virginia
- Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV: ACCN
- Stadium: Cardinal Stadium
Louisville and Virginia Stats
- The Cardinals average 32.2 points per game, 4.6 more than the Cavaliers give up per contest (27.6).
- The Cardinals have turned the ball over three more times (6 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (3) this season.
- The Cavaliers have averaged 6.0 more points this year (34.2) than the Cardinals have allowed (28.2).
- The Cavaliers have turned the ball over one more time (7 total) than the Cardinals have forced a turnover (6) this season.
Louisville Players to Watch
- Micale Cunningham has thrown for 1,306 yards (261.2 ypg) to lead Louisville, completing 63.8% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 309 yards (61.8 ypg) on 70 carries with 10 rushing touchdowns.
- Jalen Mitchell's team-high 331 rushing yards (66.2 per game) have come on 77 carries, with one touchdown this year. He's also added eight catches for 80 yards (16.0 per game).
- Marshon Ford's team-leading 241 receiving yards (48.2 yards per game) have come on 23 receptions with one touchdown.
- Jordan Watkins has reeled in 18 passes for 215 yards (43.0 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.
- Ahmari Huggins-Bruce's nine grabs have netted him 189 yards (37.8 ypg) and one touchdown.
Virginia Players to Watch
- Brennan Armstrong has 1,973 passing yards (394.6 ypg) to lead Virginia, completing 64.7% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 67 rushing yards (13.4 ypg) on 44 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
- The team's top rusher, Wayne Taulapapa, has carried the ball 28 times for 143 yards (28.6 per game), with two touchdowns this year.
- This season Keytaon Thompson has rushed for 125 yards (25.0 per game) on 14 carries with one touchdown, while also hauling in 287 yards (57.4 per game) on 20 catches.
- Dontayvion Wicks' 535 receiving yards (107.0 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's registered 24 receptions and five touchdowns.
- Billy Kemp IV has put up a 362-yard season so far (72.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 34 passes.
Louisville Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/17/2021
UCF
W 42-35
Home
9/25/2021
Florida State
W 31-23
Away
10/2/2021
Wake Forest
L 37-34
Away
10/9/2021
Virginia
-
Home
10/23/2021
Boston College
-
Home
10/30/2021
NC State
-
Away
11/6/2021
Clemson
-
Home
Virginia Schedule and Results
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
9/18/2021
North Carolina
L 59-39
Away
9/24/2021
Wake Forest
L 37-17
Home
9/30/2021
Miami
W 30-28
Away
10/9/2021
Louisville
-
Away
10/16/2021
Duke
-
Home
10/23/2021
Georgia Tech
-
Home
10/30/2021
BYU
-
Away
How To Watch
October
9
2021
Virginia at Louisville
TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
3:00
PM/EST
