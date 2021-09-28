Virginia vs. Miami: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 9/30/2021

Sep 25, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes running back Donald Chaney Jr. (2) avoids the tackle attempt of Central Connecticut State Blue Devils safety Jahlil Brown (7) during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Miami Hurricanes (2-2, 0-0 ACC) take on a fellow ACC opponent when they host the Virginia Cavaliers (2-2, 0-0 ACC) on Thursday, September 30, 2021 at Hard Rock Stadium. Look below for more important details, which includes how to watch this game on FuboTV.

How to Watch Miami vs. Virginia

Game Day: Thursday, September 30, 2021

Thursday, September 30, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Hard Rock Stadium

Hard Rock Stadium

Miami and Virginia Stats

The Hurricanes score 3.5 more points per game (31.0) than the Cavaliers allow (27.5).

The Hurricanes have turned the ball over four more times (7 total) than the Cavaliers have forced a turnover (3) this season.

The Cavaliers have put an average of 35.3 points per game on the board this year, 9.0 more than the 26.3 the Hurricanes have surrendered.

The Cavaliers have turned the ball over six times this season, three more turnovers than the Hurricanes have forced (3).

Miami Players to Watch

D'Eriq King has been a dual threat to lead Miami in both passing and rushing. He has 767 passing yards (191.8 ypg), completing 66.4% of his passes and recording three touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 96 yards (24.0 ypg) on 40 carries.

The team's top rusher, Cam'Ron Harris, has carried the ball 51 times for 272 yards (68.0 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also caught 11 passes for 119 yards (29.8 per game) and one touchdown.

Charleston Rambo's 288 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 26 receptions with two touchdowns.

Keyshawn Smith has recorded 160 receiving yards (40.0 yards per game), hauling in 12 passes this year.

Xavier Restrepo has hauled in nine grabs for 155 yards (38.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

Virginia Players to Watch

Brennan Armstrong has 1,705 passing yards (426.3 ypg) to lead Virginia, completing 66.7% of his passes and collecting 13 touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 48 rushing yards (12.0 ypg) on 37 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Wayne Taulapapa, has carried the ball 17 times for 81 yards (20.3 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Keytaon Thompson has piled up 78 yards (19.5 per game) on 11 attempts with one touchdown, while also catching 16 passes for 232 yards (58.0 per game).

Dontayvion Wicks' 460 receiving yards (115.0 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's collected 22 receptions and four touchdowns.

Billy Kemp IV has grabbed 25 passes for 281 yards (70.3 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Jelani Woods' 16 receptions have netted him 247 yards (61.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Miami Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Appalachian State W 25-23 Home 9/18/2021 Michigan State L 38-17 Home 9/25/2021 Cent. Conn. St. W 69-0 Home 9/30/2021 Virginia - Home 10/16/2021 North Carolina - Away 10/23/2021 NC State - Home 10/30/2021 Pittsburgh - Away

Virginia Schedule and Results

Date Opponent Score Home/Away 9/11/2021 Illinois W 42-14 Home 9/18/2021 North Carolina L 59-39 Away 9/24/2021 Wake Forest L 37-17 Home 9/30/2021 Miami - Away 10/9/2021 Louisville - Away 10/16/2021 Duke - Home 10/23/2021 Georgia Tech - Home

