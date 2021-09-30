How to Watch Virginia vs. Miami

Miami and Virginia both have a lot to prove when they play Thursday night.

Virginia is looking to snap its two-game losing streak when it travels to Miami for a Thursday primetime game against the Hurricanes. The Cavaliers have dropped their last two games to North Carolina 59-39 and Wake Forest 37-17.

How to Watch: Cavaliers vs. Hurricanes

Game Date: Sept. 30, 2021

Game Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Virginia won its first two games of the year but has struggled since starting ACC play. The Cavaliers led 28-24 at halftime against the Tar Heels but have since allowed 62 points in the last six quarters.

They will look to slow down a Miami offense that dropped 69 points in its last game against FCS Central Connecticut State.

The Hurricanes offense struggled in its first three games, averaging 18.3 points per game. Miami opened the season ranked in the Top 25 but haven't played up to the level many were expecting.

The good news for the Hurricanes is that neither one of their losses was in ACC play, so they still have a shot at winning a conference that finally looks open after Clemson's loss to NC State.

Virginia is trying to stop that from happening and pick up its first ACC win. The Cavs have shown they can score this year, and if their defense plays better, they have a shot at the upset over Miami.

