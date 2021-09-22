The Virginia Cavaliers (2-1, 0-0 ACC) and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons (3-0, 0-0 ACC) square off on Friday, September 24, 2021 at Scott Stadium in a battle of ACC opponents. We have more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.
How to Watch Virginia vs. Wake Forest
- Game Day: Friday, September 24, 2021
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN
- Stadium: Scott Stadium
Betting Information for Virginia vs. Wake Forest
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
Virginia
-4
68.5
Virginia and Wake Forest Stats
- This year, the Cavaliers average 28.0 more points per game (41.3) than the Demon Deacons allow (13.3).
- The Cavaliers have four giveaways this season, while the Demon Deacons have nine takeaways .
- The Demon Deacons have averaged 15.0 more points this year (39.3) than the Cavaliers have allowed (24.3).
- The Demon Deacons have turned the ball over four times this season, one more turnover than the Cavaliers have forced (3).
Virginia Players to Watch
- Brennan Armstrong leads Virginia with 1,298 passing yards (432.7 ypg) on 87-of-121 passing with 11 touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season.
- Wayne Taulapapa's team-high 81 rushing yards (27.0 per game) have come on 17 carries, with one touchdown this year.
- This season Keytaon Thompson has rushed for 78 yards (26.0 per game) on 11 carries with one touchdown, while also checking in with 197 yards (65.7 per game) on 14 catches.
- Dontayvion Wicks' team-high 346 receiving yards (115.3 yards per game) have come on 14 receptions with three touchdowns.
- Billy Kemp IV has collected 216 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) and three touchdowns, hauling in 18 passes this year.
Wake Forest Players to Watch
- Sam Hartman has thrown for 685 yards (228.3 ypg) to lead Wake Forest, completing 68.3% of his passes and tossing six touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 66 rushing yards (22.0 ypg) on 17 carries with one rushing touchdown.
- The team's top rusher, Christian Beal-Smith, has carried the ball 39 times for 229 yards (76.3 per game), with four touchdowns this year.
- This season Christian Turner has piled up 120 yards (40.0 per game) on 32 carries with two touchdowns.
- A.T. Perry's 255 receiving yards (85.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 13 receptions with two touchdowns.
- Jaquarii Roberson has recorded 154 receiving yards (51.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns, hauling in 12 passes this year.
- Donald Stewart's six catches are good enough for 79 yards (26.3 ypg) and one touchdown.
