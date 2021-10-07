Sep 25, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Braxton Burmeister (3) throws a pass against the Richmond Spiders during the first quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ryan Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The No. 14 Notre Dame Fighting Irish (4-1) and Virginia Tech Hokies (3-1) will do battle on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at Lane Stadium. We have more info below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Notre Dame

Game Day: Saturday, October 9, 2021

Saturday, October 9, 2021 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ACCN

ACCN Stadium: Lane Stadium

Betting Information for Notre Dame vs. Virginia Tech

Favorite Spread Total Notre Dame -1 47

Notre Dame and Virginia Tech Stats

This year, the Fighting Irish put up 15.5 more points per game (30.8) than the Hokies surrender (15.3).

The Fighting Irish have turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than the Hokies have forced (6).

The Hokies have put roughly the same amount of points on the board per game (23.5) as the Fighting Irish have allowed (23.4).

This season the Hokies have four turnovers, eight fewer than the Fighting Irish have takeaways (12).

Notre Dame Players to Watch

Jack Coan has 1,100 passing yards (220.0 ypg) to lead Notre Dame, completing 61.1% of his passes and throwing nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season.

Kyren Williams has carried the ball 77 times for a team-high 289 yards (57.8 per game), with three touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 14 catches for 174 yards (34.8 per game) and two touchdowns.

This season Tyler Buchner has collected 100 yards (20.0 per game) on 14 attempts.

Michael Mayer's 360 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) lead the team. He has 32 receptions with three touchdowns.

Kevin Austin Jr. has put together a 247-yard season so far (49.4 receiving yards per game) with three touchdowns, reeling in 15 passes.

Avery Davis' 15 grabs have turned into 243 yards (48.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Braxton Burmeister has thrown for 746 yards (186.5 ypg) to lead Virginia Tech, completing 61.4% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 144 rushing yards (36.0 ypg) on 44 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jalen Holston has carried the ball 36 times for a team-high 159 yards (39.8 per game), with one touchdown this year.

This season Raheem Blackshear has 122 receiving yards (30.5 per game) on 10 catches, while also collecting 144 rushing yards (36.0 per game) on 38 carries with three touchdowns.

Tre Turner's 250 receiving yards (62.5 yards per game) pace all receivers on the team. He's totaled 16 receptions and one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson has put together a 166-yard season so far (41.5 receiving yards per game) with two touchdowns, hauling in 14 passes.

