    • October 16, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    NFLNBANCAAFWhat's on TVMLBSoccerGolfHockeyWNBAFantasyBettingSwimsuitSubscribe
    Search
    Publish date:

    How to Watch Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Pittsburgh Panthers: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

    Author:
    Oct 9, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Marco Lee (7) runs between Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (left) and defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (right) during the second half at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

    Oct 9, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Marco Lee (7) runs between Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (left) and defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (right) during the second half at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

    The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1, 0-0 ACC) will play a familiar foe as they visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Lane Stadium, in an ACC clash. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

    How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh

    Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech

    Pittsburgh vs Virginia Tech Betting Information

    FavoriteSpreadTotal

    Pittsburgh

    -6.5

    56

    Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech Stats

    • This year, the Panthers average 33.8 more points per game (52.4) than the Hokies surrender (18.6).
    • The Panthers have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Hokies have forced (8).
    • The Hokies' average points scored this season (24.6) and the Panthers' average points allowed (22.6) are within 2.0 points.
    • This year the Hokies have six turnovers, two fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (8).

    Pittsburgh Players to Watch

    • Kenny Pickett has 1,731 passing yards (346.2 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 72% of his passes and throwing 19 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 134 rushing yards (26.8 ypg) on 37 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • Israel Abanikanda has carried the ball 48 times for a team-high 207 yards (41.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 88 yards (17.6 per game).
    • This season Vincent Davis has rushed for 203 yards (40.6 per game) on 56 carries with two touchdowns.
    • Jordan Addison's 524 receiving yards (104.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 receptions with nine touchdowns.
    • Taysir Mack has collected 304 receiving yards (60.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes this year.
    • Jared Wayne's 15 catches have netted him 221 yards (44.2 ypg).

    Virginia Tech Players to Watch

    • Braxton Burmeister has thrown for 930 yards (186.0 ypg) to lead Virginia Tech, completing 58.8% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 193 yards (38.6 ypg) on 54 carries with two rushing touchdowns.
    • This season Raheem Blackshear has rushed for 179 yards (35.8 per game) on 46 carries with four touchdowns, while also checking in with 144 yards (28.8 per game) on 12 catches.
    • Tre Turner's team-leading 330 receiving yards (66.0 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions with one touchdown.
    • Tayvion Robinson has caught 19 passes for 219 yards (43.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

    Regional restrictions apply.

    How To Watch

    October
    16
    2021

    Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech

    TV CHANNEL: ESPN
    Time
    3:30
    PM/EST
    Live Stream: FUBOTV
    (Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
    Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

    USATSI_16959158
    Golf

    How to Watch The CJ Cup at Summit, Third Round

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16954205
    NHL

    How to Watch Islanders at Panthers

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 3, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; South Dakota Coyotes running back Travis Theis (5) celebrates with offensive lineman Alex Jensen (70) after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    How to Watch South Dakota vs. Northern Iowa

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 3, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; South Dakota Coyotes running back Travis Theis (5) celebrates with offensive lineman Alex Jensen (70) after scoring a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Northern Iowa vs. South Dakota: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    Sep 3, 2021; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; South Dakota Coyotes running back Travis Theis (5) scores a touchdown against the Kansas Jayhawks during the second half at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    South Dakota vs. Northern Iowa: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    2 minutes ago
    USATSI_16962832
    MLB

    How to Watch ALCS Game 2 Red Sox at Astros

    32 minutes ago
    Florida Gators linebacker Antwuan Powell (52) sacks Vanderbilt Commodores quarterback Ken Seals (8) during a football game between the Florida Gators and the Vanderbilt Commodores at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla. October 9, 2021. Flagi 100921 Gatorsvandyfb 40
    NCAA Football

    South Carolina vs. Vanderbilt: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    1 hour ago
    Sep 25, 2021; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Luke Doty (4) scrambles against the Kentucky Wildcats in the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
    NCAA Football

    Vanderbilt vs. South Carolina: Live Stream, TV Channel and Start Time | 10/16/2021

    1 hour ago
    USATSI_13610649 (1)
    Soccer

    How to Watch Atlético Ottawa at Forge FC

    1 hour ago
    Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
    © 2021 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy