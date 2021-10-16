Oct 9, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies running back Marco Lee (7) runs between Notre Dame Fighting Irish defensive lineman Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa (left) and defensive lineman Isaiah Foskey (right) during the second half at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Pittsburgh Panthers (4-1, 0-0 ACC) will play a familiar foe as they visit the Virginia Tech Hokies (3-2, 0-0 ACC) on Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Lane Stadium, in an ACC clash. Keep reading below for all the info you need, which includes how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Pittsburgh

Game Day: Saturday, October 16, 2021

Saturday, October 16, 2021 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Stadium: Lane Stadium

Lane Stadium Live Stream on fuboTV:Start with a 7-day free trial!

Betting Information for Pittsburgh vs. Virginia Tech

Favorite Spread Total Pittsburgh -6.5 56

Pittsburgh and Virginia Tech Stats

This year, the Panthers average 33.8 more points per game (52.4) than the Hokies surrender (18.6).

The Panthers have turned the ball over five times this season, three fewer than the Hokies have forced (8).

The Hokies' average points scored this season (24.6) and the Panthers' average points allowed (22.6) are within 2.0 points.

This year the Hokies have six turnovers, two fewer than the Panthers have takeaways (8).

Pittsburgh Players to Watch

Kenny Pickett has 1,731 passing yards (346.2 ypg) to lead Pittsburgh, completing 72% of his passes and throwing 19 touchdown passes and one interception this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 134 rushing yards (26.8 ypg) on 37 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Israel Abanikanda has carried the ball 48 times for a team-high 207 yards (41.4 per game), with four touchdowns this year. He's also tacked on 10 catches for 88 yards (17.6 per game).

This season Vincent Davis has rushed for 203 yards (40.6 per game) on 56 carries with two touchdowns.

Jordan Addison's 524 receiving yards (104.8 yards per game) lead the team. He has 29 receptions with nine touchdowns.

Taysir Mack has collected 304 receiving yards (60.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns, reeling in 16 passes this year.

Jared Wayne's 15 catches have netted him 221 yards (44.2 ypg).

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

Braxton Burmeister has thrown for 930 yards (186.0 ypg) to lead Virginia Tech, completing 58.8% of his passes and collecting five touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He's also run for 193 yards (38.6 ypg) on 54 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

This season Raheem Blackshear has rushed for 179 yards (35.8 per game) on 46 carries with four touchdowns, while also checking in with 144 yards (28.8 per game) on 12 catches.

Tre Turner's team-leading 330 receiving yards (66.0 yards per game) have come on 22 receptions with one touchdown.

Tayvion Robinson has caught 19 passes for 219 yards (43.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Regional restrictions apply.