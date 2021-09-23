September 23, 2021
How to Watch Virginia Tech Hokies vs. Richmond Spiders: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

Sep 3, 2021; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; North Carolina Tar Heels defensive back Ja'Qurious Conley (0) and defensive back Trey Morrison (4) stop the run of Virginia Tech Hokies running back Raheem Blackshear (5) during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

The Virginia Tech Hokies (2-1) face an FCS opponent, the Richmond Spiders (2-1). Below is an article containing all the details you need, including how to watch this matchup on FuboTV.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. Richmond

Virginia Tech and Richmond Stats

  • The Hokies put up 24.3 points per game, 7.3 more than the Spiders give up per contest (17.0).
  • The Hokies have turned the ball over three times this season, three more turnovers than the Spiders have forced (0).
  • The Spiders have averaged 15.0 more points scored this season (32.0) than the Hokies have allowed (17.0).
  • The Spiders have zero giveaways this season, while the Hokies have six takeaways .

Virginia Tech Players to Watch

  • Braxton Burmeister leads Virginia Tech with 534 passing yards (178.0 ypg) on 45-of-74 passing with four touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He also adds 109 rushing yards (36.3 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Jalen Holston has carried the ball 28 times for a team-high 122 yards (40.7 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Raheem Blackshear has rushed for 116 yards (38.7 per game) on 31 carries with three touchdowns, while also hauling in 102 yards (34.0 per game) on eight catches.
  • Tre Turner's 148 receiving yards (49.3 yards per game) lead all receivers on the team. He's registered 10 receptions.
  • Tayvion Robinson has hauled in eight catches for 90 yards (30.0 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

Richmond Players to Watch

  • Joe Mancuso leads Richmond with 668 passing yards (222.7 ypg) on 54-of-87 passing with six touchdowns compared to two interceptions this season. He also adds 128 rushing yards (42.7 ypg) on 17 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.
  • Savon Smith has carried the ball 27 times for a team-high 157 yards (52.3 per game), with one touchdown this year.
  • This season Aaron Dykes has rushed for 155 yards (51.7 per game) on 37 carries with three touchdowns, while also catching eight passes for 60 yards (20.0 per game) and one touchdown.
  • Isaac Brown's 193 receiving yards (64.3 yards per game) lead the team. He has 12 receptions with two touchdowns.
  • Leroy Henley has put together a 131-yard season so far (43.7 receiving yards per game) with one touchdown, hauling in nine passes.
  • Jasiah Williams' eight grabs have netted him 85 yards (28.3 ypg).

How To Watch

September
25
2021

Richmond at Virginia Tech

TV CHANNEL: ACCN
Time
2021-09-25T16:00:00+00:00
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.)
