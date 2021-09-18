How to Watch Virginia Tech at West Virginia

Virginia Tech is looking to go 3-0 when it hits the road for the first time in 2021.

The Virginia Tech Hokies are one of the biggest climbers so far in a crazy 2021 football season. The Hokies started the year unranked but took care of preseason darling North Carolina on opening night and are now 2-0.

How to Watch Virginia Tech vs. West Virginia:

Game Date: Sept. 18, 2021

Game Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV: FOX Sports 1

Live stream the Virginia Tech at West Virginia game on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

The Hokies get their first road test Saturday when they head to Morgantown to take on the West Virginia Mountaineers. Virginia Tech has won the last three meetings between the schools but trail the overall series 28-23.

West Virginia enters the game as a slight favorite despite losing its first game of the year to Maryland on the road. The Mountaineers were able to bounce back with a big 68-0 win against Long Island, but the opponent wasn't at the same level as Virginia Tech.

The Mountaineers are hoping to compete for the top of the Big 12, but they need to prove they can win big games. This game against Virginia Tech would be a good start. Getting the Hokies at home should help, and the fans should be excited for this one.

Virginia Tech will try and prove that the team is a real contender and can make some noise in a down ACC conference.

Regional restrictions may apply.